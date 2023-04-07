Let the news come to you

YES for Streamline: It’s a phrase you’ll be seeing more and more over the next several weeks as advocates mount a campaign to create the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District (GVUTD).

The question on whether or not to create a transportation district that includes all of Bozeman and Belgrade and places in between will be on the May 2 special election ballot. The district will provide a new home for the Streamline bus system.

Voting “yes” doesn’t mean a property tax for area residents. It merely allows our community to go ahead and create the district as a way to manage and operate Streamline and Galavan at their current levels of service as our population grows.

Mitch Bradley is the treasurer of YES for Streamline. Heather Grenier is the CEO of the Human Resource Development Council.

