YES for Streamline: It’s a phrase you’ll be seeing more and more over the next several weeks as advocates mount a campaign to create the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District (GVUTD).
The question on whether or not to create a transportation district that includes all of Bozeman and Belgrade and places in between will be on the May 2 special election ballot. The district will provide a new home for the Streamline bus system.
Voting “yes” doesn’t mean a property tax for area residents. It merely allows our community to go ahead and create the district as a way to manage and operate Streamline and Galavan at their current levels of service as our population grows.
The GVUTD is on the ballot thanks to an incredibly successful signature-gathering effort last year. Advocates submitted over 16,166 valid signatures to surpass the required goal of 12,935 by 3,231 (25% more than needed).
We are hoping that widespread and passionate support for our Streamline bus system and Galavan paratransit service will translate into success in the election, too.
The GVUTD is needed to retain federal transportation funds due the tremendous population growth that’s occurred in Gallatin County.
While the Gallatin Valley was formerly viewed as a “rural” area in the eyes of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), it is now considered a “small urbanized” area. This means FTA funds can no longer go directly to HRDC to operate Streamline, but must be administered by a local government or by a transportation district. Without creating the GVUTD, Streamline and Galavan could potentially lose access to federal funding that amounts to two-thirds of Streamline’s budget.
A 2021 community report, a subsequent community survey, and stakeholder interviews all showed that community members support the creation of a GVUTD as the best way to manage and fund Streamline and Galavan.
The GVUTD will be focused solely on operating the community’s bus and paratransit services. It also will help foster cooperation between our local governments — Bozeman, Belgrade and Gallatin County — rather than limiting oversight of public transit to just one of those entities.
If approved by voters, the GVUTD would be managed by a board including appointed representatives from Gallatin County, the city of Bozeman, the city of Belgrade and other key stakeholders.
We encourage people to check out the YES for Streamline website (www.yesforstreamline.org) and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Those channels will provide more information on the GVUTD and how you can support our campaign.
We believe that Streamline and Galavan benefit us all, whether you’re a rider or not. It connects those who can’t drive due to ability, income or injury to work, school, doctor visits, the grocery store and to social activities. At the same time, more people riding the bus helps ease traffic congestion and parking demand.
The Streamline bus service operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and includes four Bozeman routes along with weekday commuter service to Belgrade.
Galavan, our paratransit service, offers transport to seniors and people with disabilities or injuries, including many veterans, on a flexible basis in Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan and Three Forks.
We need to keep the wheels rolling and meet the need for public transportation in our valley. We hope that you, too, will vote yes for Streamline by approving the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District. It will be the last item on your ballot. Be sure to mail it or drop it off at key locations by 8 p.m. May 2.
