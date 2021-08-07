Guest column: Support those working to protect the things we love By Sharon Brodie Guest columnist Aug 7, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I write this column as my fan hums in the background and sweat gathers at my brow from the oppressive heat this summer. My nonprofit supports the thoughtful and strategic use of water in the Gallatin watershed and for those of you who haven’t been to the East Gallatin or the lower main stem recently let me spare you the heartbreak: it’s barely there. A low snow winter led to a hot, dry, windy spring that hasn’t let up throughout summer. Wildfires burn across the state and the nation. Homes were lost with families given just minutes to escape on the banks of Flathead Lake last weekend. Smoke chokes our lungs and makes my grandbabies cough. Climate change isn’t coming — it is here.At the same time, throngs of people are moving to Montana. Fertile agricultural land, vital wetlands, and wildlife habitat are getting gobbled up for new developments. Our trailheads are packed with people. Our national parks are seeing hours-long waits just to drive through the entrances. Our river accesses practically need an electric “now serving” sign replete with paper numbers to manage the boat traffic.Those of us working in water and lands conservation are in a race against the clock, running marathon after marathon in service of our water, climate, and public lands. We have struggled, competed, and pleaded for years to find the money needed to do the important work we all agree needs to be done. Now, everyone who loves Montana for the quality of life it provides simply must buy the running shoes, wipe the sweat, and provide the sustenance needed for those putting in the work to ensure our kids and theirs still have rivers to run, trout to catch, and open space to enjoy.While most people struggled through 2020, it was a very good year for individuals and institutions with assets. Both enjoyed stock market gains of over 18%. Philanthropy also increased as individuals addressed the COVID-19 crisis in their communities and foundations with newly increased capacity met their obligations to both help in the time of crisis and meet their requirements to give 5% of their net worth, and we’re all thankful for that. Truly. So forgive me for wondering about that 13% difference between earnings and giving, I am curious as to how bad things must get before the people doing the difficult work to solve these climate, water, and public lands problems are allowed to dip their toes into that vast endowment pool. We don’t need new projects with restricted funding, we need unrestricted capacity grants to fund the work that’s already sitting in the hopper waiting for funding. We need people to say, “I know you’ve been doing this work for decades and I trust you. Here is a donation.” We need funders who say, “Try that big idea even if there is a chance it will fail. This is the time for big ideas.”The nonprofit community needs short turnaround times for requests. You can’t be nimble in the face of crisis when you are looking at a six, 12, or 18-month funding cycle. By that time the horse has not only left the barn but has traveled far down a long and dusty road and is never coming back.I found myself frustrated this year as I heard rumors of increased wealth and saw reports detailing it in the media. Then I realized that I was the part of the problem. I realized that as someone with access to those well-funded people and institutions it was my responsibility to speak with them on behalf of everyone struggling to fund the programs we need right away, programs that already exist, programs sitting in desk drawers everywhere, and ask them, “If not now, when?” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Sharon Brodie is the president of the Four Corners Foundation and lives in Bozeman with her family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Work Sweat River Finance Hydrography Economics Meteorology Main Stem Problem Public Land Grandbaby Recommended for you More from this section Letter to the editor: Objective must be a zero-carbon emission economy Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Legislation could help deal with the climate crisis Posted: 12 a.m. American Fork fire in Crazy Mountains at more than 17,500 acres Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 The trout and the drought Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 Mid-year report shows boom in MT state park visitors Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back