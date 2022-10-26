We are being asked to vote to increase our financial support for the Gallatin County Rest Home. Here’s why we should, and what else we should do.
Skilled Nursing Facilities (nursing homes/SNFs) like GCRH and the recently closed Bridger Rehab and Care and Mountain View Care Center are the homes of last resort for our family members whose medical care needs are too overwhelming and too expensive for family members to provide. Many of these folks depend on Social Security as their sole source of income, and Medicaid for payment for their medical bills.
What options are there for this type of comprehensive and full-time (24 hours a day) care?
We have many lovely Assisted Living Facilities (ALFs) in the Gallatin County. They have lower staffing levels and less-trained staff than SNFs, which means that they are not capable of providing care for our most disabled community members. But the biggest reason that they can’t fill our community’s need is that they cost close to, and sometimes more than, $100,000 per year to reside in, many multiples of what our SNF residents receive from Social Security.
With few exceptions, ALFs do not accept residents whose medical bills are paid for by Medicaid. Because Medicaid reimbursement rates, set by our state government, are lower than the cost of providing the care these folks need. A lot lower. In fact, Medicaid reimbursement is well over $100 per day lower at Gallatin County Rest Home than the cost of providing care for each patient. That’s roughly $50,000 per year lower for each resident. That’s why Bridger Rehab and Care closed.
There are also businesses and programs that can provide some care at home. But they are not capable of providing the 24/7/365 care, both medically and physically, that the sickest members of our community, those that need to live in a SNF, require. And they do not all accept Medicaid rates as payment for their services.
And, of course, families might try to care for these patients at home. In fact, that is often the first thing that is tried. Until the medical, physical, and emotional stresses of trying and, as aging and disease severity progress, failing to adequately provide the care their family members need becomes too much to bear.
As a physician for over 40 years, as medical director of Bridger Rehab and Care and of Mountain View Care Center for decades, and as medical director of Bozeman Health’s Geriatric Team, I have watched as the changes in medical care and compensation for medical services have occurred here over the years.
I’ve seen ALFs, a less regulated type of facility with strong profitability and lovely new facilities, take on more and more of the care of our affluent neighbors who can’t manage to live at home but can afford to pay for such care. This has left the SNFs to care for the poorer of us, whose long-term care is reimbursed, inadequately, by Medicaid. And I have listened to the owner of Mountain View and Bridger discuss her meeting with our governor, who flatly refused to consider increasing Medicaid reimbursement for SNF care. If you want to learn more about this problem, please visit this website: https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/rest-home/pages/2022-rest-home-mill-levy-information
So what should we do?
First, I hope we will all vote in favor of the mill levy to financially support and keep open our county’s last SNF, until Medicaid funding is finally increased enough to allow it to break even.
And I hope that any of us who have access to our local and state legislators, or to our governor, will speak to them about the critical need we have to have a viable SNF presence in our community. Because we still need to take care of those of us who are too sick or too poor to be cared for anywhere else.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.