Election Day is around the corner, and one of the most fundamental rights we have as American citizens is the right to vote. With so much at stake this year, I encourage you to ask yourself the following:

Who will push back against the Democrats’ reckless tax and spend agenda that has left Montana families choosing between gas or groceries? Who will defend our Montana way of life and protect our Second Amendment rights? Who will work to secure the southern border? And lastly, who will work to keep Montana, Montana? With these questions in mind, your choices are clear this election.

For the first time in 30 years, Montanans will have not one, but two voices in the U.S. House of Representatives. For Montana’s First Congressional District, Ryan Zinke is the right person to serve. As a fifth generation Montanan, Navy SEAL Commander, and former Interior Secretary under President Trump, Zinke knows how to fight for our Montana way of life, and he will go to work for you. Zinke will hold Joe Biden and his administration accountable, he will work to lower prices, and he will stand up for our freedoms we’ve seen the Democrats try to destroy.

Don Kaltschmidt is the chairman of the Montana Republican Party.