Joseph Scalia
Joseph Scalia

A recent and troubling piece by Peter Aengst of the Wilderness Society tells a story of environmental protection, a story that celebrates today’s fabled green groups’ historical roots and their imagined fidelity to those origins. But what have come to be questionably termed “collaboration and compromise” methods of solving intergroup conflicts about our relationship with the land, always occlude a rigorous examination of the ecosystemic effects of our actions.

Aengst uses the example of the capitalism-first moniker, the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal, a “citizens’ group” collaboration that divvies up 200,000 acres of wildlands in the Upper Blackfoot watershed, divvies it up amongst an only partially represented populace, that of the extractive and recreational industries. And he likens this collaboration to the resistances of environmentally fabled Cecil Garland, who would turn in his grave at this comparison.

In an interview of Elise Atchison by Mountain Journal’s Todd Wilkinson upon the publication of her new book, Crazy Mountain, Atchison refers to the “overarching issue” of our time as being that of “ecological challenges.”

Joseph Scalia III, Psya.D. is a psychoanalyst and social critic fighting for true speech amongst us all. Scalia is the current president of the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance.

