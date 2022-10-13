A recent and troubling piece by Peter Aengst of the Wilderness Society tells a story of environmental protection, a story that celebrates today’s fabled green groups’ historical roots and their imagined fidelity to those origins. But what have come to be questionably termed “collaboration and compromise” methods of solving intergroup conflicts about our relationship with the land, always occlude a rigorous examination of the ecosystemic effects of our actions.
Aengst uses the example of the capitalism-first moniker, the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal, a “citizens’ group” collaboration that divvies up 200,000 acres of wildlands in the Upper Blackfoot watershed, divvies it up amongst an only partially represented populace, that of the extractive and recreational industries. And he likens this collaboration to the resistances of environmentally fabled Cecil Garland, who would turn in his grave at this comparison.
In an interview of Elise Atchison by Mountain Journal’s Todd Wilkinson upon the publication of her new book, Crazy Mountain, Atchison refers to the “overarching issue” of our time as being that of “ecological challenges.”
In “an exploration of what it is to be human in these times,” Atchison shares her concern that “We Homo sapiens have a huge task ahead of us. I think we need a major shift in the way we view our place in the larger world.” Make no mistake about it: These collaboration models are anything but the major shift to which Atchison refers.
In efforts to address such fundaments, I have drawn on the work of psychoanalyst and cultural critic Félix Guattari, especially in his “The Three Ecologies.” What kind of humans do we want to become in this rapidly changing world? What world economy can universally deliver justice and care, and what are the effects on the environment of our answers to these crucial questions? In today’s hyperactive world, can we even slow down enough to ponder such crucial and demanding inquiries?
When environmental activism was born, it was in response to society’s steamrolling the environment without anyone to speak up for it. But over recent decades, originating groups have been tamed, subdued by ever increasing grants from the uber wealthy beneficiaries of continued economic “growth.” To see the financial gains the above groups have made for this shift in the stories they tell, and for claiming fidelity to their origins and founders, one need only drive by their financially privileged offices, all three of them. Not to mention their multi-million dollar asset portfolios and budgets.
Another psychoanalyst and cultural critic of historic consequence, Cornelius Castoriadis wrote that “true politics” is a matter of aiming to transform our institutions to “favor and allow for human autonomy”; by this, he meant a condition of favoring the fullest disclosure of information we can muster, and then an examination of contested views in such a way that each citizen is freed to think for themselves, unrestrained by fear of loss of approval of others. He meant a democracy that we have yet only ever approximated, and he also explicitly did not mean a politics in which we are “represented” by professionals who tell us what to think.
With that in mind, and since the professional environmentalists have the money to control the dissemination of a one-sided story, it is up to each and every one of us to insist on full speech, on the full story, and then on open debate as opposed to the delivery of a professionally polished and prescribed message.
We each must find the courage to stop supporting the Big Greens until or unless they will enter into real democracy.
