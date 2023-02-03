Let the news come to you

The Montana Legislature’s GOP supermajority is trying to criminalize doctors who provide aid to dying patients who wish to end their suffering with a prescribed, self-administered medication. Senate Bill 210 would end legal medical aid in dying as set by the 2009 Montana Supreme Court’s Baxter v. State decision.

Despite its detractors, for over 14 years the Baxter decision has worked without problems by allowing Montanans suffering terrible, life-ending illnesses, to obtain medical aid in dying from compassionate physicians. There is not a scintilla of evidence in Montana, or in any other state allowing medical aid in dying, that the right of a patient to end his or her suffering has been abused.

Medical aid in dying has strong public support, yet every legislative session since 2009 has tried to take this right from patients enduring life-ending illnesses, suffering terrible pain and disability, and losing not only their bodies, but in many cases, their spirits, dignity and autonomy. Article II, the “Declaration of Rights” in Montana’s Constitution guarantees individuals have the right to end their lives with the aid from their physicians in Sec. 10, the “Right of Individual Privacy,” and Sec. 4, the “Right of Inviolable Human Dignity.”

James C. Nelson is a retired Montana Supreme Court Justice.

