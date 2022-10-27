Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As Republican and Democratic legislators representing a mix of Montana’s cities and rural areas, we have our fair share of political differences. When the governor asked us to join a task force to address Montana’s housing crisis, we could have said no. We could have let our disagreement on other issues get in the way. We could have refused to work with one another out of fear of giving the other side a political “win.” But with a growing number of Montana families getting priced out of their own state, we decided to say yes.

The first step was getting to the root of the problem. Townhouses, backyard cottages, and 2-4 family homes were once legal to build everywhere in Montana. Same with manufactured and modular homes. Beginning in the late 1960s, however, city officials began restricting them in their zoning codes. Thanks to a few, loud Not In My Backyard activists, these elitist restrictions persist today, even in centrally-located neighborhoods close to major employers like hospitals, offices, and universities.

We see the harm this causes in our own communities. Montana’s housing inventory has now withered to the point that the vacancy rate in most cities, once a healthy 8%-10%, now hovers around 1%-2%. Rents are up everywhere. The few real estate listings out there are mostly out of reach price-wise for the average Montanan. Businesses, even those paying above-median wages, can’t find workers who can afford to live nearby. Meanwhile, cities are sprawling outwards, eating up farmland, open space, and wildlife habitat.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rep. Sue Vinton is a Republican from Billings. Sen. Ellie Boldman is a Democrat from Missoula. Sen. Greg Hertz is a Republican from Polson. Rep. Danny Tenenbaum is a Democrat from Missoula.

Tags

Recommended for you