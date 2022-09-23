Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Innovation in public policy has always started at the state level. For example, voting rights for women and minorities were state reforms before being adopted nationally. That’s how the United States was set up to function, with states serving as the “laboratories of democracy” to experiment with public policy and let the best ideas emerge from the bottom up.

That system has served the United States very well over our history, but it can create challenges when policies between states start to vary widely or when some states move faster than the federal government.

This is happening today with cannabis policy. More than two-thirds of the states have liberalized their cannabis laws in response to changing public attitudes, but a cloud of uncertainty exists over the entire industry because federal policy has been slow to change.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Republican, represents Senate District 5 in the Bitterroot. He serves as chairman of the legislature’s Select Committee on Marijuana Law, and is a member of the Senate Business, Labor, & Economic Affairs Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you