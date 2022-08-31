Another try at a special session? Those who are eager to meet again in Helena to “fix” our budget surplus know all too well that voting begins just over two weeks after they propose to convene. Is this a matter of political opportunism? A special session is expensive and rushed while lacking the careful deliberation and listening that can occur during the regular session. The over $1.5 billion surplus comes from multiple sources which requires a more in-depth analysis to understand how we should appropriately use or rebate the money.
Most legislators, Democrats and Republicans, would like to rebate some of the surplus to our fellow Montanans. Think of the state’s situation as owning your own business. You have had a good year. You reduced expenses, introduced new products and your customers did well in their own jobs increasing your revenue. At the end of the year, you realized you had more than you expected. What would you do with that surplus? Would you immediately give all your customers a rebate or would you think about investing in ways that would help your customers and your business over the long term? Maybe you would consider increasing benefits for your employees to encourage them to stay with the business longer (we all know how tough it is to recruit new employees right now). Maybe you would improve your facility and/or equipment so your customers are better served. Maybe you would expand your offerings to help more customers. After thinking all those things through, you might also decide to rebate some of the money to your customers. It is very unlikely you would rashly do a knee jerk reaction without careful consideration.
As the next regular session starts in January, there is very little delay involved in thinking through the alternatives of what we should do with the surplus. The minor delay would be well worth the thoughtful approach which can occur when we hear from both the new crop of legislators, about a third of the body, and you, the voters. The pell-mell rush to a special session only contemplates one approach, a tax rebate. Should we work on increasing the number of day care providers? Do you want to invest in some innovative ideas to improve mental health care? Should the income tax rebate benefit largely the wealthy or should we focus on property tax relief for many Montanans? Would you be inclined to lend more money for workforce housing projects or some other priority? You can be certain in a special session those questions will not be asked.