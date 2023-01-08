Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners with the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, we care for children across Montana. We have undergone extensive education and training to be able to provide high quality individualized health care for all patients, and we continue to learn more with every patient that comes through our doors. We take this job and calling very seriously, and care deeply about each and every one of our patients.

Providing health care for gender-diverse youth is no different. It is individualized, developmentally appropriate medical care that is based on decades of research and backed up by guidelines developed by medical experts. It is health care that is vetted and endorsed by every major medical organization in the US, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the Endocrine Society, among others. It is health care delivered in collaboration with parents and in consultation with other mental health professionals.

Gender-affirming care is crucial for the health of patients who require it, and policymakers in Helena should not interfere with this life-saving medical care.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Dr. Kathryn Lowe, Dr. Pepper Henyon and Lynne Foss, a certified pediatric nurse practitioner, are members of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Tags

Recommended for you