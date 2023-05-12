Visitors to the Custer Gallatin National Forest west of West Yellowstone have likely seen the dense stands of lodgepole pine that are ripe for insect infestation, disease and wildfire. It is only a matter of time before a wildfire is ignited in this area, potentially endangering the community, other adjacent properties, and possibly the tens of thousands of people that visit the area each year.
Forest management is necessary because the lodgepole pine in this area are especially susceptible to mountain pine beetle infestation due to the homogeneity, tree spacing and age of the stands. Foresters have also detected dwarf mistletoe infection that can prevent young trees from growing into healthy and green overstory trees. These disturbances result in tree mortality that provides heavy fuels for severe fire.
To reduce this risk and improve local water quality, public lands managers have developed the South Plateau Project on the Hebgen Lake Ranger District to thin these unnaturally dense stands and restore them back to health.
The project will implement a variety of proactive and science-based resiliency treatments, including commercial timber harvest, non-commercial fuels treatments, and associated activities such as pile burning, temporary road construction and rehabilitation of disturbed sites. These treatments will also give firefighters safer and more effective opportunities to contain a fire before it can threaten nearby homes and businesses.
Recently, environmental litigation groups have sought to block this important project in court despite the risks to our public lands, communities, wildlife habitat. Claims that the project would “imperil” grizzlies, lynx and old-growth miss the fact that a severe wildfire could wipe out all of these values in a single day.
The project has been designed by the Forest Service in consultation with federal wildlife managers to mitigate potential impacts to vulnerable species. Most of the project area is set on relatively flat land that is riddled with roads, many of which were created by all-wheel drive vehicles. These roads have been shown to decrease the secure habitat for grizzlies.
To address these conditions, the Custer Gallatin National Forest plans to close all temporary roads that may be constructed during operations and decommission another 6.6 miles of roads currently located in sensitive grizzly habitat that may also be causing siltation into the Madison Rivers and its tributaries. These actions will result in more secure and permanent habitat for this species in the future.
The well-trained public lands managers on the Custer Gallatin National Forest understand that it is only a matter of time before a large fire gets started in this area under current conditions. In many parts of the region, dense forests exhibiting similar conditions have been devastated by wildfire in recent years.
Research indicates that about 90% of South Plateau’s project area is in Fire Regime Group V, which is characterized as having the possibility of high severity, stand replacing fires. We need to get behind the local Forest Service staff and applaud them for their efforts to get much needed management in the South Plateau area and support it going forward. I for one would rather see this area stay green and healthy.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Tom Partin is the Montana representative for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association advocating for active forest management on federal lands. Partin has worked in forestry in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years.