Tom Partin

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Visitors to the Custer Gallatin National Forest west of West Yellowstone have likely seen the dense stands of lodgepole pine that are ripe for insect infestation, disease and wildfire. It is only a matter of time before a wildfire is ignited in this area, potentially endangering the community, other adjacent properties, and possibly the tens of thousands of people that visit the area each year.

Forest management is necessary because the lodgepole pine in this area are especially susceptible to mountain pine beetle infestation due to the homogeneity, tree spacing and age of the stands. Foresters have also detected dwarf mistletoe infection that can prevent young trees from growing into healthy and green overstory trees. These disturbances result in tree mortality that provides heavy fuels for severe fire.

To reduce this risk and improve local water quality, public lands managers have developed the South Plateau Project on the Hebgen Lake Ranger District to thin these unnaturally dense stands and restore them back to health.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tom Partin is the Montana representative for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association advocating for active forest management on federal lands. Partin has worked in forestry in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years.

Tags

Recommended for you