It is, and always has been, hazardous to be a Black person in America. Our lives are at risk while grocery shopping, while walking, while driving, while jogging, while bird watching, while studying, while praying, while sleeping, while working, and countless other manners of existing.
The white supremacist gunman in Buffalo engaged in racially motivated violent extremism, murdered ten Black people, and injured three others while they were grocery shopping and working. He plotted and carried out this massacre because he was convinced that a cabal was plotting the overtaking of white people by racial and religious minorities in America.
The murderer was no lone wolf; he is merely a continuation of traditional white supremacist terrorism.
Know this — white supremacy is a lie that white people are superior and therefore rightfully dominant. White supremacy is inhumane. Know this, too — the whole “great replacement” conspiracy thing, long proposed by white supremacists, is not a reality yet millions upon millions of white people believe it. They fear that the changing demographics in this country will bring about a reversal in how white folks in Montana and America are treated and must navigate their daily lives. Few white people in this nation would happily rather be Black, Indigenous, Brown, or Asian.
For those who say, “This (racially motivated hate killings) is not who we are as a country”: Yes, it is and has been so for centuries (see footnote). Throughout our history, we’ve seen how so many white people react when they believe there is a threat to their way of life — seeking control whether through domestic terrorism or social and/or political power. The prospect of this continuing and gaining ground is grim and frightening. There must be education in our schools and colleges about the intentionally deeply systemic nature of racism both historically and currently. The absence of this in our education system allows someone to convince themselves that they are a savior of this country and have the mission to take other people’s lives. We also need people to join organizations or movements that are working to restructure our racist society.
White folks, no one is asking you to apologize for your ancestors. We are asking you to dismantle the systems of oppression your ancestors built that you actively and/or passively maintain and from which you benefit. Really though, let’s get to the root of the matter — millions of white people fear they’ll be treated like Black, Brown, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) have been treated for centuries. White folks — be very, very glad that most of us BIPOC seek equity, justice, and reparations rather than revenge.
And, by the way — Dear law enforcement across Montana and the U.S.: We’re not asking you to shoot white people like you so often murder and shoot us. We’re asking you to not murder and shoot us like you don’t do to white folks, even those suspected of the mass killings of BIPOC.
Mourn the lives lost in Buffalo. Say their names: Ruth Whitfield, aged 86; Pearl Young, aged 77; Katherine Massey, aged 72; Heyward Patterson, aged 67; Celestine Chaney, aged 65; Geraldine Talley, aged 62; Aaron Salter, aged 55; Andre Mackneil, aged 53; Margus Morrison, aged 52; and Roberta Drury, aged 32.
Footnote: A much-abbreviated selection of racially motivated hate mass killings in the last 100 years: Tops Friendly Market massacre, Buffalo, New York, 2022, (white shooter captured alive and with care); El Paso, Texas, massacre, 2019, (white shooter captured alive and with care); Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 2018, (white shooter shot by police, survived); Mother Emanuel Church massacre, Charleston, South Carolina, 2015 (white shooter captured alive and with care); Sikh Temple massacre, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, 2012, (white shooter shot by police, died by suicide); Birmingham Church bombing massacre, 1963, (white KKK bombers captured alive and with care); Tulsa, Oklahoma, Black Wall Street massacre, 1921, (no arrests).