They called him Reinhart, but he would one day change his name to Ralph to sound more American than German. Huddled with his parents and three siblings in steerage class, he arrived at Ellis Island at the age of one. He grew up on Pitkin Avenue in Brooklyn, while his father scratched out a living as best he could. Henry had brought his family to America “to escape the Kaiser and his wars,” while seeking the freedom of a free land. Although he had very little, he thought himself rich. He had come to America, kissed the ground and never looked back.

The street kids picked on Reinhart for being a “kraut,” but he didn’t care. He was bright and talented, but college was out of the question, so he drove a gasoline truck for many years, while helping his father and brother build two houses from scratch — one for his parents, one for his sister. He eventually worked his way up to foreman, married the love of his life and was able to purchase a modest home of his own. His three kids still remember him getting up at 4:00 a.m. each day, then coming home smelling like fuel oil. They don’t ever remember him complaining though, because he never did.

When the kids approached college age, his wife began working full time too, and somehow, they were able to put all three boys through school. He loved the outdoors, he loved his family, but in a way, he loved America most of all, and displayed the flag with great pride on his front lawn. A frugal man, he saved enough to retire and to one day support his wife after his passing. She moved to Montana and died after a good and full life of 95 years.

Roger Koopman ran a career placement service in Bozeman for 37 years, helping tens of thousands reach for their particular versions of the American Dream.

