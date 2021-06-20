There’s been much talk recently concerning problems and issues surrounding how the Big Sky and Yellowstone Club communities are going to dispose of treated sewage to facilitate continued growth. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently issued the Yellowstone Club a Clean Water Act permit to use treated wastewater for snowmaking. The snow on the slopes of the private resort will inevitably melt and carry pollution to our public rivers. Wealthy, out-of-state individuals should not be permitted to pollute the headwaters of the Missouri River so that they can play at their fifth vacation house one week per year. Unbridled consumption in these mountain towns is ruining why so many of us live here year-round.
Montana’s Constitution provides every Montanan with the fundamental right to a “clean and healthful environment.” The Constitution does not give non-Montanans a right to destroy our public resources. The Yellowstone Club, Montana DEQ and large green NGOs need to start telling the public the truth about the harmful impacts of pharmaceutical pollution. The truth is water treatment plants don’t remove pharmaceuticals from wastewater and there are no standards in place for pharmaceutical pollution. Nobody wants to fish, boat, or swim in water that contains pharmaceuticals people are taking.
The U.S. EPA has published science that states, “new information has shown that many of these chemicals may pose a threat to aquatic life, such as feminizing changes observed in male fish.” Fishermen are not the only ones who should be concerned. The EPA has also said, “[t]here is increasing concern that potential exists for low-level, chronic exposure to mixtures of these chemicals to have adverse ecological or human health effects.”
To be sure, using treated wastewater to make snow is not innovative. It has been around for at least a decade. Just because DEQ has issued an approval for the project does not mean we understand the hydrological process. We may not understand the full impact of how pharmaceuticals will negatively impact our environment, but we understand enough. But there is a lot we don’t know when it comes to the hydrology of mountain communities. And the science admits that.
In the online publication by the American Geophysical Union, an article entitled Mountain hydrology of the western United States by Bales, C. Roger, et al.; there is this statement:
“A lack of process understanding and a reliance on sparsely distributed observation networks together limit our ability to simulate and predict hydrologic processes in mountainous regions, especially in a changing climate.”
A Kaiser Health News article written by Justin Franz on May 12, 2021 questions snowmaking using treated sewage:
“Is it a safe plan for the rich and famous who will occasionally ingest it when they wipe out on the slopes? The short answer from state officials is yes. The method is safe for people and the environment as long as there is close monitoring to ensure contamination levels within standards, according to an environmental analysis.
But, the state officials said, that analysis did not study potential pollutants for which there are no environmental standards in wastewater, such as traces of prescription drugs.”
Let us end with this thought. If there wasn’t a problem with the development at Big Sky and the Yellowstone Club, why then are the tributaries of Middle Fork of West Fork Gallatin River, South Fork of West Fork Gallatin River and West Fork of the Gallatin River listed by DEQ as impaired? They are listed as impaired due to solids, nitrate/nitrite, fecal coliform, phosphorus and sediment. Many of these impairments are from sewage and over fertilization. Is giving the green light to the Yellowstone Club to make snow from treated wastewater going to make this impact better? We obviously think not.
Now is the time for the public to hold all those responsible accountable. The problem is there are too many people, corporations and NGOs with an invested interest making the decisions as to the development in Big Sky. Many have a conflict of interest. All need to acknowledge that development in Big Sky is a problem. It might mean they can no longer collaborate with developers, but who will that upset?
Pat Simmons is a board member for the Montana River Action Network. The network si working with the Gallatin Wildlife Association and the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center through the court system to stop Montana DEQ from issuing permits that will allow pharmaceuticals to pollute the Gallatin River.