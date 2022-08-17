Montana is home to beautiful landscapes, robust agriculture and energy production, and hardworking men and women who care deeply about our natural resources. Despite living closest to the lands and waters we all aim to protect, communities in Montana and across the West are inherently tied to the federal government due to the vast amount of public lands this side of the Mississippi. Unfortunately, we are far-too-familiar with the overbearing regulations, uncertainty, and multitude of challenges stemming from burdensome policies derived in Washington, D.C.
The Congressional Western Caucus is a group of nearly 80 Members of Congress who advocate on behalf of rural communities throughout the United States. We work to advance commonsense agriculture, energy, natural resources, and public lands policies. Perhaps nowhere are these policies more impactful than in Montana.
Western Caucus Members represent rural communities across the United States, but our priorities — though united — are unique to our districts. The best way to learn how the decisions we make in the nation’s capital affect rural communities is to hear it firsthand, and that’s exactly what we consistently aim to do.
This week, we are proud to bring more than a dozen members of Congress, nearly 50 congressional staff, and a wide array of industry partners and stakeholders to Big Sky Country for a field tour and policy roundtable.
We know it is local, on-the-ground conservation work that yields results — not the disconnected, top-down mandates that so often come from D.C. In addition to visiting Montana State University to learn about their agriculture research programs, we will hear firsthand about ongoing locally-led conservation efforts and how sportsmen and women are working to maintain and protect ecosystems throughout the state.
We have proudly worked together alongside Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines to counteract decades of broken forest management practices on federal lands, using the great work of Montanans as an example. We understand that passing legislation to fix the disastrous Cottonwood decision, supporting species recovery efforts rooted in sound science, eliminating bureaucratic red tape, and ensuring that state and local land managers have the tools they need are key to creating healthy, resilient forests and preventing wildfires.
This work has become increasingly important as communities throughout the West continue to face catastrophic wildfire seasons. We will join experts at the Custer Gallatin National Forest to learn how the federal government is working with the city of Bozeman to preserve clean water for municipalities by working to restore forest health.
Our policy roundtable will feature state and national leaders discussing the issues that matter to Montanans: agriculture, forestry, and wildlife.
From learning about the priorities of the state’s farmers and ranchers to discussing how we can improve species recovery by reforming the Endangered Species Act, these members will get an up-close and personal look at the challenges and opportunities facing Montana’s communities.
We will also spend time at the Bozeman Yellowstone Airport to learn more about some of the world-class technologies and aerial fire suppression systems currently utilized right here in Montana to support front-line firefighters and protect homes, businesses, and landscapes.
Finally, as the country celebrates the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, we are bringing Members to see how the recent historic flooding has devastated the gateway communities alongside the nation’s first national park.
We look forward to hearing from Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly about how we can work in Congress to support communities like Gardiner — that rely on tourist revenue from National Park visitors and whose infrastructure was destroyed by the floods — to recover from natural disasters.
The federal government’s footprint in Montana is large, but it doesn’t have to be oppressive. We will continue working to lift the voices of rural communities because Montanans deserve to be heard in Washington, D.C.
