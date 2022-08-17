Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana is home to beautiful landscapes, robust agriculture and energy production, and hardworking men and women who care deeply about our natural resources. Despite living closest to the lands and waters we all aim to protect, communities in Montana and across the West are inherently tied to the federal government due to the vast amount of public lands this side of the Mississippi. Unfortunately, we are far-too-familiar with the overbearing regulations, uncertainty, and multitude of challenges stemming from burdensome policies derived in Washington, D.C.

The Congressional Western Caucus is a group of nearly 80 Members of Congress who advocate on behalf of rural communities throughout the United States. We work to advance commonsense agriculture, energy, natural resources, and public lands policies. Perhaps nowhere are these policies more impactful than in Montana.

Western Caucus Members represent rural communities across the United States, but our priorities — though united — are unique to our districts. The best way to learn how the decisions we make in the nation’s capital affect rural communities is to hear it firsthand, and that’s exactly what we consistently aim to do.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rep. Matt Rosendale is a Republican from Montana. Dan Newhouse is a Republican representing Washington’s fourth district. Both are members of the Congressional Western Caucus.

Tags

Recommended for you