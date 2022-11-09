In response to the article about Gardiner and its housing crisis for teachers: I ask you to look at this issue with a full view of the Gardiner community, as I believe there were some omissions.
-Several school staff own and operate short-term rentals (STRs) in Gardiner (including, but not limited to teachers).
-Most of the STRs in Gardiner (almost all) are run by mom and pop locals.
-Most STR owners also have affordable long-term rentals on the same property, which contribute directly to helping the broader housing crisis.
The viability of our community is truly at risk. Since the flood in June, Gardiner has not recovered. Gardiner is not ok. This is not the time for an article that points fingers at an industry which is clearly vital to Gardiner’s success.
I am not saying that housing for teachers is not a problem, but STRs are not the only, or the biggest, reason for that.
Housing for teachers was an issue years before STRs became popular.
The gap between housing costs and teacher salary is not the fault of STRs.
Housing has been very expensive in Gardiner for decades, exactly because of what the article mentioned about being landlocked — that always causes higher prices in desirable places.
Building costs are astronomical in Gardiner (not just post COVID-19).
Getting rid of or regulating STRs won’t drive the real estate prices down (has that worked in Bozeman?). It will make it so that only the ultra wealthy, who don’t need a second source of income, will be able to buy in Gardiner. Creating exactly more of the problem that people think regulating mom and pop STRs will fix. The reality is that the cost of living is high in this rural town. That is not the fault of homeowners who choose to create an STR to make a better living for their family.
If STRs disappeared overnight, Gardiner would sink. This is what we are experiencing right now. Since the flood, all of the mom and pop businesses of Gardiner are trying to figure out how to make it through the next seven months without income. We support each other in this tiny town, but we are underwater, and we ask for more awareness and a broader understanding of our current crisis which affects not only teachers, but the actual viability of the entire town.
