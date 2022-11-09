Let the news come to you

In response to the article about Gardiner and its housing crisis for teachers: I ask you to look at this issue with a full view of the Gardiner community, as I believe there were some omissions.

-Several school staff own and operate short-term rentals (STRs) in Gardiner (including, but not limited to teachers).

-Most of the STRs in Gardiner (almost all) are run by mom and pop locals.

Missy Miculka has been a Gardiner resident and business owner since 1999. She and her husband own and operate Calamity Jane’s Yellowstone Hideaway in Gardiner.

