Until this year, I was not one who typically spent much time glued to activities of the Montana Legislature. However, after listening to elected leaders and special interests describe people like me — an owner of a short-term rental property — as a root cause of Montana’s skyrocketing housing costs, I felt compelled to get involved.
Montanans who are also short-term rental hosts have been painted as out-of-state conglomerates gobbling up rental properties interested only in making a quick buck at the expense of our community. That couldn’t be further from the truth.
The reality is far different and needs to be told by those who know it. The vast majority of short-term rental owners in Montana are people like my wife and me. We have been self-employed our entire lives, scratching our way up the economic ladder through hard work and often going without basic comforts. We lived in a converted boxcar at one point in our marriage, because it was what we could afford. But bit by bit, we found ways to scrape by and improve our lot in life.
Twenty-five years ago, we remodeled a one-room schoolhouse from the 1890s into a vacation rental on our rural property. Back then, companies like Airbnb didn’t even exist and we had no idea whether it would be a successful venture. But people began to hear about us and booked the schoolhouse. The income we earned became our first efforts at planning for our retirement, which up to that point was essentially unfunded.
It turns out we also loved being hosts to people visiting our area. We enjoyed it so much that over the next several years, we added three more little cabins to our property and rented them out to visitors, most of whom were in the area for only a few days. Today, it is our sole source of income and we continue to love what we do.
We’ve met hundreds of incredible families being short-term rental hosts. These guests not only spend time at our cabins, they spend their money in our community. We direct them to local restaurants, to rafting companies and horseback adventures, ensuring other businesses benefit from our short-term rentals too.
Without the income from our short-term rentals, my wife and I could not survive. A monthly Social Security check would not cut it.
This legislative session, numerous bills were introduced in misguided efforts to limit the ability of people like us to continue our short-term rentals and supplement our income. These efforts have often implied that restrictions on short-term rentals would help “fix” Montana’s shortage of affordable housing.
I became involved in this legislative session because the narrative I heard didn’t match the reality I know. Like so many other short-term rental hosts, we never intended for our cabins to be long-term rentals. Nor have we ever had any desire to be landlords. And we are not the cause of Montana’s affordable housing issues. Data and studies have shown that to be the case. We know communities in Montana face challenges when it comes to housing; challenges that are sometimes made even worse by government actions that make it difficult or expensive to create new homes. But suggesting that the way to “fix” affordable housing issues is by putting onerous regulations on local owners of short-term rentals ignores the real problems.
