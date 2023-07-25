Let the news come to you

One of the less acknowledged consequences of property tax reappraisal is that it can sharply shift local property tax burdens from one class of taxpayers to another. For example, after the current round of reappraisal takes effect, Montana residential taxpayers — in other words, Montana families — will be paying more local property taxes, and industry, utilities, agriculture and other businesses will be paying less. Why? Because over the past two years, residential property has gone up in value a lot more than other types of property have and now makes up a bigger share of the tax base — and must pay a bigger share of the local tax bill — than it did before reappraisal. And since the residential share of the property tax base is going up, the shares of other types of property have to be going down.

It’s important to understand in this situation that even though residential property taxes are going up (and in some cases going up a lot!), it’s not because local governments and schools are collecting a windfall increase in tax revenue. Indeed, state law bars local governments and schools from taking advantage of such windfalls; as a result, most of the additional taxes paid by homeowners will be offset by reduced taxes paid by everyone else.

The logic of the property tax rests on the assumption that the value of a taxpayer’s property is a reliable indicator of their ability to pay taxes. But that assumption is faulty. If it were true, the shift of taxes resulting from reappraisal would appear reasonable and fair; if your property is worth more, you should pay more. But it’s not true: property value is not a good indicator of ability to pay; property taxes fall disproportionately on families with low and fixed income, and many taxpayers report being unable to pay rising taxes and to stay in their homes.

Dick Barrett is a retired economist and former member of the Montana Legislature, where he served on the House and Senate Committees on Taxation from 2009 to 2021

