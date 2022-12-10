Jen Beaston
Buy Now

Jen Beaston

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

It’s been a fall filled with healing, gratitude, and adventure. In early October, we said goodbye as a community to our founder Eric Love after his tragic death this summer. It was a weekend spent gathering, remembering, and honoring at Crosscut’s two locations — Crosscut Mountain Sports Center and Lightning Creek — amongst the trails, mountains, and forests Eric cherished and worked diligently and enthusiastically to preserve for future generations.

We also turned the page on another successful summer education season with an unprecedented number of participants in our kid’s nature camps, youth mountain biking camps, adult mountain biking clinics, and youth, adult, and elite biathlon programs. With 15 miles of dedicated mountain biking trails and plenty of picturesque hiking trails, we are proud to welcome entire families to connect with nature through recreation in whichever way they enjoy most. Through connection with the outdoors, we hope to foster the next generation of conservation and recreation enthusiasts.

As snow continues to blanket the Bridgers, we are thrilled to reconnect with our community for another winter season. We are eagerly preparing our trails, staff, and cherished volunteers to welcome another season of adventure and learning to our community, visitors, and guests. Our opening day this year is Thursday, December 15 and we will welcome the community for a soft opening Dec. 10th and 11th. Crosscut is proud to provide pristine classic tracks for sunrise ski laps, easy access for lunch hour fat bike rides, and the support and training for the next generation of Paralympians and Olympians to sight in their rifles on our new biathlon range.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Jen Beaston is the CEO of Crosscut, and lives in Bozeman with her family.

Tags

Recommended for you