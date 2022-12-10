It’s been a fall filled with healing, gratitude, and adventure. In early October, we said goodbye as a community to our founder Eric Love after his tragic death this summer. It was a weekend spent gathering, remembering, and honoring at Crosscut’s two locations — Crosscut Mountain Sports Center and Lightning Creek — amongst the trails, mountains, and forests Eric cherished and worked diligently and enthusiastically to preserve for future generations.
We also turned the page on another successful summer education season with an unprecedented number of participants in our kid’s nature camps, youth mountain biking camps, adult mountain biking clinics, and youth, adult, and elite biathlon programs. With 15 miles of dedicated mountain biking trails and plenty of picturesque hiking trails, we are proud to welcome entire families to connect with nature through recreation in whichever way they enjoy most. Through connection with the outdoors, we hope to foster the next generation of conservation and recreation enthusiasts.
As snow continues to blanket the Bridgers, we are thrilled to reconnect with our community for another winter season. We are eagerly preparing our trails, staff, and cherished volunteers to welcome another season of adventure and learning to our community, visitors, and guests. Our opening day this year is Thursday, December 15 and we will welcome the community for a soft opening Dec. 10th and 11th. Crosscut is proud to provide pristine classic tracks for sunrise ski laps, easy access for lunch hour fat bike rides, and the support and training for the next generation of Paralympians and Olympians to sight in their rifles on our new biathlon range.
Crosscut Mountain Sports Center offers our community members and local youth skiers the opportunity to enjoy and train on the same trails — often at the same time — as elite Olympic and Paralympic athletes. This blending of professional athletes with beginners, masters skiers, and local school groups provides a landscape of inspiration and inclusivity that is unique among cross-country ski areas. This balance of abilities and objectives is buoyed and fostered by our local community of skiers, and we are excited to continue to provide and grow this melting pot of world champions skiing alongside first-time skiers just learning the joy of the kick and glide.
We believe the spirit of our shared community ski area, also mirrored by our Bridger Bowl neighbors and the town trail network maintained by Bridger Ski Foundation, continues to hold strong because of our community. Thank you to our community members who invest in season passes, show up to volunteer at community ski races on the weekends, smile and say hello to those they meet on the trail, and strive to leave our trails and facilities a little better than when they found them. We are honored to be embedded in the fabric of the greater Bozeman ski community. As we grow along with our community, we are eager to continue to foster the small-town, neighborly ethos the Crosscut trails have cultivated for decades.
Most importantly, we are excited to see you, our community, for another season of snow and smiles. Thank you for supporting our mission of connecting people with nature, and we look forward to seeing you out on the trails.
