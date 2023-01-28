Forty years ago, in a small room at the Teton Science School in Jackson, Wyoming, a handful of conservationists came together to discuss an urgent mutual concern: the potential extinction of the Yellowstone grizzly bear. Less than a decade earlier, grizzly bears had been placed on the endangered species list, with perhaps around 130 grizzlies remaining in Greater Yellowstone. Each person in the room came with a unique lens on the challenge, and they hoped to forge their different approaches into one cohesive and powerful vision. It was from this meeting, and a handful of others, that the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC) was born — a coalition of concerned advocates united under the shared purpose of restoring one of North America’s most iconic species in one of the world’s most iconic landscapes.
Over the next four decades, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition worked alongside nonprofit partners, state and federal agencies, Tribal leaders, academics, private landowners, and concerned community members to secure core habitat, reduce conflict, and maintain and enhance connectivity to support a slowly growing grizzly bear population. GYC’s work to conserve grizzlies has taken many forms. We’ve fought destructive gold mines in grizzly habitat, filed lawsuits when necessary, worked to restore Yellowstone cutthroat trout (a key food source for grizzlies), installed bear-proof food storage containers in campgrounds, shaped planning and management processes at nearly every level of government, developed innovative solutions to mitigate conflict with livestock, improved habitat across national forest land, and much more.
Today, thanks to the efforts (and investments) of a diverse range of highly committed people, grizzlies have made a remarkable comeback in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Using a new counting methodology first employed in 2021, scientists estimate the current population is at just over 1,000 bears in the region. While GYC’s scope has expanded since 1983, grizzly bear conservation has always been and continues to be a cornerstone of the organization’s work and identity.
Right now, as Greater Yellowstone’s grizzlies are denned up and waiting for spring, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is developing a new statewide grizzly bear management plan. With grizzlies expanding their range into places they haven’t been in a century, it’s time for an integrated, statewide approach to bear management and conservation that recognizes the importance of habitats beyond the traditional bubbles of Greater Yellowstone and northwest Montana. The plan should help guide on-the-ground management actions that support stable, healthy bear populations and codify long-term commitments tied to grizzly bear recovery goals.
The public has a critical role to play in this process. Until February 4, FWP is accepting input on the draft plan and attendant environmental impact statement. GYC’s website and blog are good places to learn about the plan and how to provide comments. Like any draft plan, there is room for improvement. GYC is focusing its feedback on four principal areas: requesting more specific goals and monitoring for natural (as opposed to human-assisted) connectivity between grizzly populations, emphasizing the continued importance of investing in conflict prevention efforts, and conducting meaningful consultation with Tribes for any further iterations of the draft plan and environmental impact statement. And finally, while GYC doesn’t support hunting grizzly bears as a management tool, if a hunt occurs in the future the state should propose a very cautious and limited approach.
Living alongside Montana’s official state animal, the grizzly bear, is an awe-inspiring experience. It comes with all the joys and responsibilities that go hand in hand with living in such a wild and untrammeled place. Hiking in the backcountry of Greater Yellowstone as a child, I never thought about running into a grizzly because the odds were so low. Now, I feel a shared pride with my fellow Montanans because of the legacy of conservation that has brought grizzlies back from the brink. Please join me in making your voice heard and help shape Montana’s next chapter of grizzly bear conservation.
