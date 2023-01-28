Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Forty years ago, in a small room at the Teton Science School in Jackson, Wyoming, a handful of conservationists came together to discuss an urgent mutual concern: the potential extinction of the Yellowstone grizzly bear. Less than a decade earlier, grizzly bears had been placed on the endangered species list, with perhaps around 130 grizzlies remaining in Greater Yellowstone. Each person in the room came with a unique lens on the challenge, and they hoped to forge their different approaches into one cohesive and powerful vision. It was from this meeting, and a handful of others, that the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC) was born — a coalition of concerned advocates united under the shared purpose of restoring one of North America’s most iconic species in one of the world’s most iconic landscapes.

Over the next four decades, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition worked alongside nonprofit partners, state and federal agencies, Tribal leaders, academics, private landowners, and concerned community members to secure core habitat, reduce conflict, and maintain and enhance connectivity to support a slowly growing grizzly bear population. GYC’s work to conserve grizzlies has taken many forms. We’ve fought destructive gold mines in grizzly habitat, filed lawsuits when necessary, worked to restore Yellowstone cutthroat trout (a key food source for grizzlies), installed bear-proof food storage containers in campgrounds, shaped planning and management processes at nearly every level of government, developed innovative solutions to mitigate conflict with livestock, improved habitat across national forest land, and much more.

Today, thanks to the efforts (and investments) of a diverse range of highly committed people, grizzlies have made a remarkable comeback in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Using a new counting methodology first employed in 2021, scientists estimate the current population is at just over 1,000 bears in the region. While GYC’s scope has expanded since 1983, grizzly bear conservation has always been and continues to be a cornerstone of the organization’s work and identity.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Scott Christensen is executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. He lives in Bozeman.

Tags

Recommended for you