Parking is an essential component of Bozeman’s transportation system that provides access to our vibrant downtown, university, and neighborhoods. Part art and part science, parking management poses unique challenges given that on-street parking is a public resource owned by all of us.
But parking is more than just a stall on the street or in the lot. It directly affects our community goals for walkable neighborhoods, economic development, affordable housing, climate impact mitigation, social equity, and more. Determining how to best use our existing parking is an ongoing challenge that evolves with our growing community. Adding new parking is expensive: $30,000 per stall in a parking structure and $90,000 per stall when built underground.
Coupled with steady Bozeman growth, it is understandable that parking management has become a focal point for community debate. That’s why, over the last few months, the city held a series of five public engagement sessions to listen, explore, and dig into the complexities of parking downtown and in core neighborhoods.
During these sessions, dozens of community members joined us, city staff, city commissioners, and parking consultants for more than 7.5 hours of presentations and small group discussions. The series of workshops included exploring core values, discussing what’s working and what’s not within our current parking system, and identifying possible solutions.
At our April 8, 2021, meeting, the Bozeman Parking Commission began to discuss solutions presented during these sessions and integrate them into a work plan. The city commission will begin to explore these concepts in more detail on April 27.
Topics under consideration include:
· Expanding and sharing data about parking use and availability.
· Improving the neighborhood visitor pass system for residential parking districts around MSU and Bozeman High School.
· Changing the budget process to make neighborhood districts more self-sustaining.
· Integrating parking management into broader transportation planning to improve downtown access for all modes of transportation.
· Working with business owners and employees to create alternative employee parking options downtown.
· Considering paid on-street parking when data shows demand is above a set threshold and parking turnover is frequent enough to accommodate the cost of a paid on-street system.
· Operating the parking garage to its highest and best use.
· Reevaluating and simplifying code-based parking requirements.
These topics build on our 2016 Strategic Downtown Parking Management Plan. Implementing them will require involvement from staff, the parking commission, the city commission, and you.
Among the things we heard during the engagement workshops was a desire for more transparency and communication around parking management. As the conversations continue, we hope to share ideas and updates in this space, on social media, and the city’s website (bozeman.net/parkinghub).
We hope you’ll join us over the coming months to tackle these critical issues and help shape the future of parking across Bozeman.
Jim Ness, Mark Egge, Paul Neubauer, Ryan Krueger, Deejay Newell, and Kelly Pohl are volunteers on the Bozeman Parking Commission, appointed by the City Commission. They meet the second Thursday of every month at 7:30 a.m. For more information, visit bozeman.net/parkinghub.