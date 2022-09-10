Let the news come to you

Our community’s rapid growth has highlighted the need for the Gallatin Valley Land Trust to evaluate our impact and to set a strategic direction for our future. The challenges our community faces are daunting but opportunities for new trails and conservation gains are equally inspiring. The window of time for action is narrow and the resources are finite. We must be focused. As the Board Chair of GVLT, I’m proud to share the highlights of the organization’s new five year strategic plan.

For 32 years, GVLT’s mission has always been trails and conservation. With our community, landowners, and partners, we have provided access to nature, connected neighborhoods, maintained productive farms and ranches, protected wildlife habitat, secured clean water and sustained our citizens’ physical and mental health. Together these successes provide ecological sustainability, economic stability, and social connectedness. Our shared and preserved spaces support the well-being of our growing community.

When we convened our board, staff and NextGen Advisory Board to set our course for the next five years, it became clear that we do not need to change what we do, we just need to do more of it.

Bill Cochran is the chair of the board of directors at the Gallatin Valley Land Trust.

