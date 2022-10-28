The Montana Legislature’s fundamental responsibility is to pass a budget to fund our state government for the two years following a legislative session. For most of the last 30 years, the Republican Party has held the majority and with that the power to craft the budget they want. So it is puzzling to me when I see some of my Republican colleagues (Reps. Hinkle and Carlson — BDC Oct. 12, 2022) assigning responsibility for excessive taxation and spending to Democrats. Our record demonstrates we support neither, and tax and spending decisions have been in the hands of the Republican-majority Legislature for most of the last three decades.
Over the last several years Democrats have offered solutions to create fairness in our income tax structure, where folks are taxed according to their ability to pay. It’s not right that working Montanans making modest wages are paying the same income tax on each dollar earned as those making millions of dollars. Likewise, the “tax cuts” many Democrats opposed in the last legislative session were nothing more than income tax giveaways to the wealthiest. Further, several Democrats, including myself, offered property tax relief proposals. All of these efforts by Democrats to give you a property tax cut were shot down by the Republican majority, who instead chose to give income tax cuts that largely benefitted the wealthy.
Montana is in the rare position to have a substantial surplus in our bank account. The unusual surplus is due to federal dollars that came to Montana during the pandemic, that also resulted in higher than expected income tax collections. The Legislature will decide how best to manage that surplus as it goes through the process of building the new budget. During the course of our 90 day session we will review how much money we expect to come in, the amount we think it will take to run state government, and also consider the balance we have in our bank account. With all of that information in hand, we can then agree on a balanced budget that best meets the needs of Montanans. That comprehensive process is the logical place to consider how best to use the surplus. The result could be some combination of writing checks to tax payers, addressing some high priority needs in the state like property tax relief and affordable housing solutions, and creating contingency funds for the future.
So when a majority of Montana Legislators rejected the proposal for a special session to address the budget surplus, we did so for good reasons. Myself and many other Republican and Democratic Legislators chose not to respond (including the top Republican leadership in the Senate and House), which is recorded as a “no” vote. Many of us recognized that the call for a special session was out of step with our budgeting process designed to thoughtfully considering how the surplus fits in with the rest of the state’s budget, and how it can be used to better the lives and futures of all Montanans. Some also viewed the special session call as simply a political stunt to garner votes in the coming election.
In our election cycle we have now entered the political “silly season” that seems to be full of claims based on half-truths or no truth at all. Before voting, it is on all of us to make sure we go beyond partisan attacks and campaign rhetoric to make informed decisions.
