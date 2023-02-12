As emergency medicine physicians practicing in your local community, we are writing to share our concerns about Senate Bill 99, misleadingly titled the “Provide for a youth health protection act” bill, which has passed through the Montana Senate and which is now expected to head to the House. This bill proposes to ban health care for gender-diverse youth — health care that is standard of care, evidence-based, and endorsed by major U.S. medical organizations, and in doing so this bill will cause direct harm to a vulnerable population of Montana youth. SB 99 will also cause severe collateral damage to the overall medical care system in Montana by harming efforts to recruit physicians and health care providers to our state, by putting us at risk of losing critical medical specialists, and by harming the provider-patient relationship. For these reasons the Montana medical community spoke up with unified opposition to SB 99 in the initial senate hearing, yet this bill has continued to progress through the Legislature.
Legislation aimed at banning certain medical care sets a dangerous precedent of government interference in the provider-patient relationship. Legislating the practice of medicine in this way is a clear example of government overreach into private decision making between a patient and their chosen medical provider. Montanans should be free to make personal health care decisions for themselves and their dependents with their chosen medical provider. They should be free to make those decisions without the Legislature dictating and limiting their options for medical care, especially when those decisions go against the advice of medical professionals and evidence-based medical treatments. This bill opens the door to the legislature’s involvement in making medical decisions for you.
Montana already faces a shortage of physicians and other health care providers. Enacting legislation like SB 99 will send a message to health care providers throughout Montana that the medical care they provide will be judged and dictated by legislation rather than by the standard of care defined by guidelines developed by medical experts and organizations. This message will also be heard loud and clear by physicians and providers looking to move to Montana. As emergency medicine physicians, we are frequently put in the position of having to transfer patients long distances to receive emergency specialty care. SB 99 will result in Montana losing specialists, especially at risk are critical pediatric specialists. This means our patients may need to be transferred even longer distances, or possibly out of state to reach critical specialty care for time-sensitive emergencies.