U.S. Sen. Steve Daines likes to spend a lot of time crying to the press and his buddies in Congress about an endangered Species Act lawsuit that stopped several old growth timber sales in Montana. If Sen. Daines ever quits whining about the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center case, someone should remind him that Cottonwood won the case in the district court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Then remind him the liberal U.S. Supreme Court decided not to rehear the case because it agreed with the district court and Ninth Circuit. Daines must think the Supreme Court justices are pretty stupid — he likes to call the lawsuit “frivolous.”
If you ever get Daines to listen, tell him that the Cottonwood decision stemmed from political interference in the management of our national forests. A high-ranking government official with no background in biology decided that critical habitat for the threatened Canada lynx would only be designated in national parks — where logging and mining are prohibited. Julie MacDonald resigned in disgrace when word got out that she didn’t let biologists do their jobs and instead intervened with the designation of critical habitat for several species.
Canada lynx were listed as a threatened species for one reason: Forest plans did not contain adequate direction to protect them. After McDonald resigned, over 12 million acres of critical habitat was designated overnight across more than 10 National Forests in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. Cottonwood then filed a lawsuit to require the Forest Service to consult with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure the old Forest Plans were adequate to protect the newly designated critical habitat.
Sen. Daines is fond of calling Cottonwood a bunch of radical environmentalists. We are. Before starting Cottonwood, I graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in biology and then worked for the Flathead National Forest as a seasonal biologist. I got dropped off on the side of the road with a map and a compass and was told to look for rare plants. Hiking alone all day in grizzly bear country was the best job I’ve ever had. One day I was hiking in an area that had recently burned. One of Montana’s U.S. senators was telling the public the area need to be salvage logged. The word salvage implies something is going to go to waste. I remember looking down as the senator’s rhetoric was running through my head and spotted a fawn, still with it spots, hiding out in a tree that had burned. I realized the Forest was not going to go to waste if it wasn’t logged, it was providing habitat for wildlife. I decided to go to law school to stand up for science and scientists.
Cottonwood is back in court — this time we’re asking the Custer Gallatin National Forest to reconsider the Bozeman Municipal Watershed old growth timber sale and the 1987 Forest Plan that continues to guide the logging. The environmental analysis never addressed scientific articles that say trees are not going to grow back after being logged because of climate change. Trees are the lungs of our planet. If they are not going to grow back, the Forest Service needs to take a time out and reassess what it’s doing.
Unlike Sen. Daines, Cottonwood members believe climate change is real and our national forests should be managed by scientists using science instead of political rhetoric. Sen. Daines should try to stop running his mouth about how our national forests should be managed, and instead go take a hike in them.