There are many reasons to love living in Montana. High on that list has to be the Montana spirit of working together. It’s the way that so many people from all walks of life come shoulder to shoulder to work for the common good whenever our state faces a seemingly intractable problem. It happens whenever a neighboring rancher needs a helping hand. It happens when we pull each other out of the ditch. And it happens over and over again on issues affecting the public lands that we all hold dear.
There is no better example of this than the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act where ranchers, timber folks, outdoor recreationists, local community members, and wildlife groups came together to develop a plan that would protect wilderness, open up new areas for snowmobiling and mountain biking, while safeguarding local timber and recreation jobs. One of the early architects of that plan was Tracy Stone-Manning, now President Biden’s choice to lead the Bureau of Land Management.
That is just one example from Tracy’s long career where she embodies that Montana spirit of collaboration. She has spent the last 30 years working in good-faith with people who deeply love public lands and waters to develop community-led, common-sense plans where all concerned parties have input. That was true when she led the Clark Fork Coalition, a conservation group that successfully advocated for removal of the Milltown Dam and cleanup of the Clark Fork River, creating thousands of jobs and revitalizing a river. It was true when she worked for Governor Bullock and helped create the state’s first Office of Outdoor Recreation. And it’s been true in her work at the National Wildlife Federation, where she led the organization’s successful bipartisan campaign to permanently and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
That deeply ingrained instinct to bring people together to find solutions for tough problems is why Tracy has such strong support, across a broad swath of the Montana public. Boich Companies, co-owner of the Signal Peak coal mine, said she is “guided by law and science” and “will serve the Bureau and the country well.” The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes support her nomination because “she has proven her ability to deliver successful outcomes regarding resource management – many of which were dependent on broad coalition-building and bipartisan support.” Former state senator and logger from Libby Chas Vincent said “where she will excel is her ability and her experience in collaboration and listening to both sides of an issue and being able to come up with a solution.”
Given this widespread support, her extensive experience in public lands policy, and her even-keeled temperament that promotes collaboration, her nomination to lead the federal public lands agency should be a slam dunk. That’s why it’s been troubling and puzzling to see Sen. Daines abandon the spirit of collaboration and step out of the long tradition of supporting a fellow Montanan for such a position. In looking at the baseless attacks that he has launched, it is clear he values partisan electoral politics over the best interests of our state. Perhaps what Sen. Daines doesn’t understand is that by undercutting Tracy’s nomination because of some personal beef with her, he is undercutting all Montanans — whether we are ranchers, hunters, anglers, business owners, or anyone else who enjoys or makes their living on our public lands.
A Bureau of Land Management led by Tracy Stone-Manning will be good for Montana. It will involve all stakeholders to determine the best way forward to steward our public lands for multiple uses, for the sustained health of those lands, and for expanded access for all Americans. It will be an agency that welcomes cooperative partnerships and leaves partisan politics at the door. In the spirit of Montana collaboration, it’s time for Sen. Daines to drop the petty attacks and support the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning.
Liz Mcfarland is a rancher and landowner in Powder River County. Chris Marchion is a lifelong sportsman and board member of the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club.