With the official arrival of spring later this month, many Montanans are beginning to think about trading in our skis for hiking boots or our favorite mode of river transportation. After exploring Utah’s Escalante River in our packrafts last spring, my husband and I can’t wait to seek out new adventures on the water.

Those of us who live in southwest Montana are incredibly fortunate to have so many clean, free-flowing rivers in our backyard. Within an hour’s drive, we have three world-class rivers to choose from — the Gallatin, Madison, and Yellowstone. There are dozens of other spectacular rivers just a little further afield, including the Boulder, West Boulder, Stillwater, and Smith, which is so popular you need to win a lottery to float through its 59-mile-long limestone canyon.

All these amazing rivers have one thing in common — they would gain permanent protection when the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA) passes Congress and is signed into law. In all, the MHLA would protect 20 of Montana’s most cherished rivers totaling 385 river miles by adding them to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. All but a few of those rivers flow through public lands on the Custer-Gallatin and Helena — Lewis and Clark national forests, where they have been found to be eligible for Wild & Scenic designation.

Theresa Corelli is the director of trip operations at Off the Beaten Path in Bozeman. She and her husband have lived, worked and adventured in southwest Montana since 2016.

