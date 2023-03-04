With the official arrival of spring later this month, many Montanans are beginning to think about trading in our skis for hiking boots or our favorite mode of river transportation. After exploring Utah’s Escalante River in our packrafts last spring, my husband and I can’t wait to seek out new adventures on the water.
Those of us who live in southwest Montana are incredibly fortunate to have so many clean, free-flowing rivers in our backyard. Within an hour’s drive, we have three world-class rivers to choose from — the Gallatin, Madison, and Yellowstone. There are dozens of other spectacular rivers just a little further afield, including the Boulder, West Boulder, Stillwater, and Smith, which is so popular you need to win a lottery to float through its 59-mile-long limestone canyon.
All these amazing rivers have one thing in common — they would gain permanent protection when the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA) passes Congress and is signed into law. In all, the MHLA would protect 20 of Montana’s most cherished rivers totaling 385 river miles by adding them to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. All but a few of those rivers flow through public lands on the Custer-Gallatin and Helena — Lewis and Clark national forests, where they have been found to be eligible for Wild & Scenic designation.
As a river-lover whose uncle has worked to protect Montana’s rivers for decades, I’ve been a supporter of the MHLA since it was first introduced by U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in October 2020. Unfortunately, it didn’t pass during the last two sessions of Congress due to political gridlock at the national level and a lack of unanimous support from Montana’s congressional delegation. I hope Sen. Tester reintroduces the bill this spring and this time, our entire delegation gets behind it like they did when the East Rosebud Creek Wild & Scenic Rivers Act passed in 2018.
The MHLA isn’t just good for our rivers and the fish and wildlife that depend on them, it’s also good for our economy and way of life. The two most important sectors of Montana’s economy — agriculture and outdoor recreation — both depend on abundant clean water and healthy rivers. A 2019 study by Headwaters Economics found that outdoor recreation in Montana generated $7.1 billion in consumer spending, $286 million in local and state tax revenue, and 71,000 jobs. Much of that economic activity comes from river-based recreation like fishing, paddling, and rafting.
As the director of trip operations at Off the Beaten Path, a Bozeman-based outdoor adventure travel company founded in 1986, I can say that many of our customers tell us the highlight of their trip was floating, hiking, or wildlife-watching along a pristine river. Whether it’s the Lamar River in Yellowstone National Park, the Tuolumne River in Yosemite National Park, the Virgin River in Zion National Park, or the Salmon River in Idaho’s Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, rivers have a special magic that stirs our souls like nothing else.
The great American writer Mark Twain once said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.” The same can be said for protecting our rivers. Not only is the number of clean, free-flowing rivers rapidly dwindling across the West, but freshwater species are going extinct at more than twice the rate of their terrestrial or marine counterparts. That’s why it’s so urgent that Congress passes the MHLA now. Because if we wait much longer, there may be no wild rivers left to save.
