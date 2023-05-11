Blakeley Adkins

Grill season is finally here and so is the chance of seeing a bear in your neighborhood! Most people think of “bear country” as remote corners of the forest; but bears do in fact roam right through Bozeman. Some of you may even recall the bear who casually wandered into the high school in 2015.

Typically, encounters between humans and bears occur at night or early in the morning, and in the fall before bears hibernate and are anxious to pack on the pounds. However, we could start seeing them in town now.

Bears are naturally fearful of humans, but the promise of easily accessible food can draw them into populated areas like Bozeman. Bears and other wildlife typically travel along waterways like Bozeman Creek but may be inclined to venture off course if they catch a whiff of a leftover pizza ripening in a garbage can. Once bears learn how easily they can find a high calorie food reward, they become more tolerant of humans and teach the same behavior to their cubs. Unfortunately, food-conditioned bears often get put down since they are a threat to human safety. It can be easy to want to blame Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) for this, or even to blame the “problem bear.” In truth, we need to take a hard look at ourselves: we attracted the bear to our property in the first place.

Blakeley Adkins is the Volgenau Foundation wildlife conservation associate for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. She lives in Livingston.

