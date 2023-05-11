Grill season is finally here and so is the chance of seeing a bear in your neighborhood! Most people think of “bear country” as remote corners of the forest; but bears do in fact roam right through Bozeman. Some of you may even recall the bear who casually wandered into the high school in 2015.
Typically, encounters between humans and bears occur at night or early in the morning, and in the fall before bears hibernate and are anxious to pack on the pounds. However, we could start seeing them in town now.
Bears are naturally fearful of humans, but the promise of easily accessible food can draw them into populated areas like Bozeman. Bears and other wildlife typically travel along waterways like Bozeman Creek but may be inclined to venture off course if they catch a whiff of a leftover pizza ripening in a garbage can. Once bears learn how easily they can find a high calorie food reward, they become more tolerant of humans and teach the same behavior to their cubs. Unfortunately, food-conditioned bears often get put down since they are a threat to human safety. It can be easy to want to blame Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) for this, or even to blame the “problem bear.” In truth, we need to take a hard look at ourselves: we attracted the bear to our property in the first place.
To date, encounters within Bozeman city limits have all been with black bears. But as grizzly populations expand and the chance of the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide populations connecting increases as well, so does the possibility of seeing a grizzly in town.
We are fortunate to live in Montana, and it is our responsibility to take precautions that keep our communities safe and bears wild. Last fall, the city of Bozeman launched a pilot program in neighborhoods with frequent bear encounters which requires residents to keep garbage inside until morning of pick-up or invest in a bear resistant trash can. If you live in one of these neighborhoods or have seen bears on your property in the past, please follow suit. Republic Services and L&L Site Services have bear resistant trash cans available as well.
Garbage is by far the number one bear attractant, but there are other things you can do to keep bears away from your property. This includes cleaning your barbecue or grill thoroughly after each use, using bear resistant containers to store pet food and compost, taking down bird feeders from March to November when bears are active (you can still attract birds with flowers, bird baths, and bird boxes!), and picking ripe and fallen fruit from your backyard fruit trees. This fall, if you have a surplus of apples, you can even take them over to Lockhorn Cider on South Wallace Avenue where they will turn them into a delicious beverage — a win for bears and Bozemanites alike.
If you see a bear in your neighborhood, make sure to secure attractants on your property and encourage your neighbors to do the same. If it’s safe to do so, make loud noises to scare the bear from the area, but do not approach or corner the bear, and never, ever attempt to feed it. The bear may just be passing through, so don’t be alarmed. Simply seeing a bear doesn’t constitute an emergency, but if the bear is acting aggressively or isn’t leaving the area promptly, call our local FWP office at 406-577-7900.
If you are new to town, welcome, and please do your part to be a good neighbor to our wildlife. If you are a Bozeman old timer and you have experience with bears in town, please set a good example for others. And, when in doubt pick some apples, bake some pies, and know you just might be saving a bear in the process.
