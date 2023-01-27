The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently released a draft environmental assessment (EA) proposing to approve the Quarry Project, a new major subdivision in Big Sky’s Canyon Area. The Quarry Project should be rejected by our environmental regulators.
For starters the subdivision, located approximately 1200 feet from the Gallatin River, seeks to use septic systems for wastewater disposal, yet the agency has failed to demonstrate that those systems offer adequate pollution control capable of protecting downgradient drinking water supplies, or the Gallatin River, from harm.
Science has proven for decades that groundwater and surface water are hydrologically connected, meaning wastes discharged to the ground likely drain into nearby surface waters. Our agencies need to squarely examine the consequences of authorizing more pollution discharges into the Gallatin, not ignore them.
Has the DEQ forgotten that the Gallatin River has gone neon-green with severe algal blooms for the past five summers, pollution events that science tells us are linked to wastewater pollution? Year after year, the world-class Gallatin River has clearly signaled, through severe algal blooms, that it has reached a tipping point. Macroinvertebrate populations are being affected, recreational experiences are being diminished, and local businesses that depend upon a clean and healthy Gallatin are rightfully concerned by degraded water quality.
Ironically, in late summer 2022 the DEQ formally recognized these river pollution problems when it preliminarily determined the Gallatin is “impaired” by algal blooms under the Clean Water Act, a designation that requires a formal river pollution clean-up plan. Yet the same agency issued an EA in December 2022 that deemed the Quarry Project’s additional wastewater discharges “nonsignificant” without analyzing the impacts this new major source of pollution could incite on the river.
The nonsensical agency refusal to consider best available science becomes even more blatant when you consider that the Quarry’s water supply is predicated on the fact that new wastewater discharged by the Quarry subdivision would “replenish” water taken for residential use in the same river system. You read that right: on one hand our agencies are allowing more water use in a closed water rights basin based on future pollution discharges, but on the other hand agencies are refusing to examine what those new pollution discharges mean for water quality and river health.
Approving the Quarry Project without using best-available science to understand the impacts on the environment before decision-making is short-sighted, contrary to law, and simply lacks common sense.
One reason DEQ is failing to meaningfully review new development projects like the Quarry is an old polluter strategy called “segmentation.” By reviewing only parts of a project, one at a time, regulators avoid impacts appearing significant, despite a project being a single subdivision. DEQ’s draft EA uses this playbook by considering Phase 1 of the Quarry subdivision in isolation, despite the fact that Gallatin County has approved the entire Quarry subdivision, and despite DEQ knowing about and having the authority to holistically review all phases of development.
DEQ’s EA for the Quarry Project also ignores potential cumulative impacts, despite the November 2022 district court ruling in Upper Missouri Waterkeeper v. DEQ. In that case a Gallatin District Court ruled that DEQ broke the law when it failed to take a hard look at potential cumulative impacts on the Gallatin River when approving a water pollution permit for another Big Sky subdivision just to the south of the Quarry. Yet less than two months after that court decision, DEQ has proposed fast-tracking the Quarry Project — the largest new major development project in Big Sky’s Canyon Area in decades — without considering how yet another straw might well break the camel’s back.
We can’t let DEQ continue sitting on its hands, ignoring best available science, and rubber-stamping new development proposals that are likely to worsen known river health problems. Now is the time for DEQ to do the right thing — hit the brakes on new development in Big Sky, including the Quarry Project, until we have a science-based clean-up plan in place that will protect the future of the Gallatin River.
