The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently released a draft environmental assessment (EA) proposing to approve the Quarry Project, a new major subdivision in Big Sky’s Canyon Area. The Quarry Project should be rejected by our environmental regulators.

For starters the subdivision, located approximately 1200 feet from the Gallatin River, seeks to use septic systems for wastewater disposal, yet the agency has failed to demonstrate that those systems offer adequate pollution control capable of protecting downgradient drinking water supplies, or the Gallatin River, from harm.

Science has proven for decades that groundwater and surface water are hydrologically connected, meaning wastes discharged to the ground likely drain into nearby surface waters. Our agencies need to squarely examine the consequences of authorizing more pollution discharges into the Gallatin, not ignore them.

Guy Alsentzer is the Executive Director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper. Learn more about the organization online at www.UpperMissouriWaterkeeper.org