It seems there are not many who believe the operations of our nation’s government in Washington D.C. are like a well-oiled machine exuding integrity, transparency, and a focus on representing the people. In-fact, most we encounter believe Washington D.C. is not only mostly dysfunctional, but also a frenzy for power, an institution that is highly self-serving, and often corrupt. Montana is just one of a few blessed states to have a congressman in Matt Rosendale who is taking an active principled stand against Washington corruption and dysfunction.
Currently the House of Representatives is going through a process to elect a new Republican Speaker of the House. The battle rages over Kevin McCarthy who is presumed the front runner. Yet during a recent conference vote McCarthy only received 188 votes out of the required 218. Furthermore, a smaller group in congress vowed to not support McCarthy at any cost. Without this group McCarthy’s path to speakership will end. Why is the frontrunner opposed to such extents?
The reason is because McCarthy is unwilling to change the Pelosi-era institutional rules that take representation from members of congress and consolidate power under the speaker. McCarthy is unwilling to restore order and allow each member of Congress and their constituents equal participation in the legislative process.
For example, if a bill is lucky enough to have a committee hearing and is even more lucky to pass out of committee, instead of the bill traveling to the floor where any representative can openly propose amendments, it is rather diverted to the Rules Committee. The Rules Committee, a small number of speaker appointed members, will then decide what amendments will be accepted and which will not. This simple Pelosi setup takes representation away from congress as a whole and consolidates power in just a few.
Contrary to D.C., in the Montana Legislature, every bill receives a hearing and if passed from committee any member of the body can propose amendments and debate openly. This allows us representatives to equally serve the interests of our constituents. Pelosi and McCarthy oppose this system and this is why our Congressmen Matt Rosendale has taken a stand in opposition to McCarthy and is actively and boldly challenging this consolidated power. Some changes Rosendale has requested from the new speaker are single subject legislation rather than stuffing everything but the kitchen sink into one bill, the ability for all members of Congress to propose amendments on the floor, and prohibition of earmarks. All common-sense rules that we in the Montana Legislature practice without fail but are opposed by McCarthy.
Rosendale is holding his support for a speaker who is willing to challenge and change the dysfunction in DC, restore order to the congressional process, and give Montana active representation in our nation’s government. This holdout is the mark of a true statesman from a bygone era, a statesman who pursues order and rejects the back door deal-making. If you are one who believes Washington D.C. needs a good cleaning, I encourage you to stand with our congressmen Matt Rosendale because there are not many who have the backbone to stand against the establishment of self-serving power.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.