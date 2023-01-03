Let the news come to you

It seems there are not many who believe the operations of our nation’s government in Washington D.C. are like a well-oiled machine exuding integrity, transparency, and a focus on representing the people. In-fact, most we encounter believe Washington D.C. is not only mostly dysfunctional, but also a frenzy for power, an institution that is highly self-serving, and often corrupt. Montana is just one of a few blessed states to have a congressman in Matt Rosendale who is taking an active principled stand against Washington corruption and dysfunction.

Currently the House of Representatives is going through a process to elect a new Republican Speaker of the House. The battle rages over Kevin McCarthy who is presumed the front runner. Yet during a recent conference vote McCarthy only received 188 votes out of the required 218. Furthermore, a smaller group in congress vowed to not support McCarthy at any cost. Without this group McCarthy’s path to speakership will end. Why is the frontrunner opposed to such extents?

The reason is because McCarthy is unwilling to change the Pelosi-era institutional rules that take representation from members of congress and consolidate power under the speaker. McCarthy is unwilling to restore order and allow each member of Congress and their constituents equal participation in the legislative process.

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle and Rep. Caleb Hinkle are Republicans from Belgrade who serve in the Montana House of Representatives.

