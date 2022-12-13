Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The checkerboard pattern of private and public land ownership in the Crazy Mountains, a legacy of the 1864 Northern Pacific Railroad Act, has hamstrung conservation and management of this spectacular and culturally significant range for well over a century. With the goal of consolidating public and private lands and addressing access disputes that have plagued the Crazies for decades, a group of local stakeholders and landowners, spearheaded by the Yellowstone Club, developed a proposal called the East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange.

The Forest Service is now conducting an environmental assessment of the proposal and accepting public comments regarding it.

While the proposal would consolidate public lands in the Crazies, Wild Montana remains concerned that the exchange would relinquish public claim to some of the precious few existing access routes and could result in the development of habitat-rich public lands after they’re transferred into private ownership.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Maddy Munson is the public lands director at Wild Montana.

Tags

Recommended for you