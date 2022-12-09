Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

If we had to pick three things that best describe us, they would be: women, small business owners, and river lovers. These are our identities, and they’re all critical to Montana’s future. We are Alice Owsley, fly fishing outfitter in West Yellowstone, KynsLee Scott, fly fishing guide in Missoula, and Hilary Hutcheson, fly fishing guide and fly shop owner in Columbia Falls. We are just three of the estimated 37,000 women business owners here in Montana, and we support the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA).

And this holiday season we’re grateful for the protections this bill would bestow on Montana’s rivers and our livelihoods and for Sen. Jon Tester’s stalwart support.

The MHLA is a community-driven bill that would protect the very waters that our small businesses, and many others, rely upon every season as we introduce locals and tourists to Montana’s exceptional fisheries. The MHLA would protect 20 key rivers and streams in the upper Missouri and Yellowstone river systems. The Gallatin, Smith, Stillwater, and Yellowstone rivers are all fishing destinations that would be protected by the MHLA.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alice Owsley is a fly fishing outfitter and guide in West Yellowstone. KynsLee Scott is a fly fishing guide and conservation communications consultant in Missoula. Hilary Hutcheson is a fly fishing guide and fly shop owner in Columbia Falls.

Tags

Recommended for you