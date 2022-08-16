Let the news come to you

A new study published in Bioscience proposes rewilding the West with a system of wildland reserves to restore the ecological integrity of the landscape. The proposal follows President Biden’s plan to manage 30% of the United States landscape for biodiversity and climate protection goals.

The plan, called the “Western Rewilding Network,” would set aside 11 large reserve areas. Livestock grazing impacts more western landscapes and species and thus would be terminated. According to the proposal, two keystone species, the gray wolf and the North American beaver, would be restored.

Beaver are well-known for their ability to repair watersheds, increase water retention, reduce sedimentation, store carbon, and promote riparian vegetation. These are critical factors in an already arid, drought-impacted West where 70%-80% of all species depend on the narrow band of green water-influenced foliage known as riparian areas.

George Wuerthner is an ecologist who promotes restoration of western landscapes.

