Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Should someone in Billings be able to outlaw one of Bozeman’s affordable housing tools? Should someone from Kalispell dictate that Bozeman can’t make local decisions about single-use plastics? Should someone in Missoula decide what Bozeman neighborhoods should look like?

That’s precisely what’s happened in recent sessions of the Montana Legislature, where certain state legislators routinely deny the rights of local communities to craft local policies to address local issues. Many state legislators argue that we are “a nation of states” and that the state of Montana can make better decisions for its residents than the federal government because they are more in tune with local needs and preferences. Ironically, and unfortunately, those same folks don’t extend the same guiding principle to local municipalities. Wouldn’t the logical conclusion of the argument be that Montana is a “State of cities and towns” and that municipalities make better decisions on local policy issues for their residents than those in state government because they are more in tune with local needs and preferences?

The Montana Constitution of 1972 — a model of fair and reasonable governance — was crafted to allow self-governing cities and towns to make policy decisions to suit the needs of their citizens. It recognized that citizens of Malta might make different local decisions than those of Sidney based on their respective communities’ needs, priorities, and sensibilities. The legislative record that shaped the Constitution is clear and unequivocal in promoting the time-honored American tradition of local self-governance. The state constitution argues that government functions in a more responsible, accountable, and transparent way when critical policy decisions are made as close to the voters as possible. Many state legislators remain true to these ideals, and we salute them.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Cyndy Andrus is the mayor of Bozeman. Terry Cunningham is the deputy mayor. Christopher Coburn, Jennifer Madgic and I-Ho Pomeroy are city commissioners.

Tags

Recommended for you