Should someone in Billings be able to outlaw one of Bozeman’s affordable housing tools? Should someone from Kalispell dictate that Bozeman can’t make local decisions about single-use plastics? Should someone in Missoula decide what Bozeman neighborhoods should look like?
That’s precisely what’s happened in recent sessions of the Montana Legislature, where certain state legislators routinely deny the rights of local communities to craft local policies to address local issues. Many state legislators argue that we are “a nation of states” and that the state of Montana can make better decisions for its residents than the federal government because they are more in tune with local needs and preferences. Ironically, and unfortunately, those same folks don’t extend the same guiding principle to local municipalities. Wouldn’t the logical conclusion of the argument be that Montana is a “State of cities and towns” and that municipalities make better decisions on local policy issues for their residents than those in state government because they are more in tune with local needs and preferences?
The Montana Constitution of 1972 — a model of fair and reasonable governance — was crafted to allow self-governing cities and towns to make policy decisions to suit the needs of their citizens. It recognized that citizens of Malta might make different local decisions than those of Sidney based on their respective communities’ needs, priorities, and sensibilities. The legislative record that shaped the Constitution is clear and unequivocal in promoting the time-honored American tradition of local self-governance. The state constitution argues that government functions in a more responsible, accountable, and transparent way when critical policy decisions are made as close to the voters as possible. Many state legislators remain true to these ideals, and we salute them.
Over the past decade, however, the fastest-growing section of the Montana Code Annotated has been the “Powers Denied” section, where state legislation identifies new topics and categories that local governments are forbidden to infringe upon. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the industries that benefit from the “hands-off” for local policy decisions are often those with the most significant lobbying budgets and political influence.
Other restrictive laws — such as outlawing traffic cameras as a law enforcement tool — are routinely added to the Montana state code without regard to local preferences. Citizens in Bozeman may have a different opinion than citizens of Wolf Point about how to enforce traffic laws, but the state Legislature has prohibited all of us from crafting local solutions to address local traffic safety issues.
Why should residents of Bozeman care about legislation that restricts local control? Because it hampers local government’s ability to address many pressing issues the city commission wrestles with daily.
When addressing affordable housing, traffic safety, infrastructure financing, or public health, our toolbox of policy options is far smaller than similar-sized cities in other states because many of those tools have been prohibited by the Powers Denied section of the Montana state code.
Furthermore, if you value transparency, public input, and integrity, you should prefer that local policy decisions be made locally. At the Legislature, it is not uncommon for a bill to find its way into an innocuously titled last-minute piece of legislation that sneaks under the radar of public scrutiny. In Bozeman, we publish a complete agenda and staff report for any action being considered by the commission.
The Legislature often significantly constraints public comment, especially hot-button issues. It’s not unusual for citizens to drive 100-plus miles to Helena planning to give carefully crafted public comment on an issue they care deeply about, only to find that the presiding officer has limited public comment to a choice of two words: “oppose” or “support.” At Bozeman City Commission meetings, we make every attempt to provide three minutes of public comment for any citizen who has made an effort to let their views be heard, no matter how many of our neighbors are in the room.
If the Powers Denied trend continues, we can expect a slew of legislation to curb “local control” over policy decisions. To address these burgeoning issues, the Bozeman City Commission supports state legislation requiring a two-thirds majority to enact any state law that constrains the right of local citizens to develop policies that work for their communities. If you are interested in participating in the legislative process, you can find information about how to testify in person or online and how to submit written public comments at www.leg.mt.gov/public-testimony.
It’s time we returned to the intent and spirit of the Montana Constitution, and it’s time we reclaimed our rights and our voices.
