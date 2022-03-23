Fifty-nine years ago, in 1963, the Equal Pay Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Kennedy. Yet, women are still facing significant wage disparities that cannot be accounted for when controlling for other factors. U.S. Census Bureau data (2020) indicates that nationally, women working full time annually earn approximately 83 cents for every dollar paid to men. The situation is even worse for women of color. Black women earn 64 cents, Native American women earn 60 cents, and Hispanic women earn 57 cents. Today, the pay gap in Montana is ranked 23rd worst in the country with women earning an average of 78 cents for every dollar paid to men (U.S.Census Bureau 2022).
Our city of Bozeman is making improvements toward gender and all equity. But more long-lasting change is needed to ensure these crucial solutions are strengthened and expanded. This year, on April 5th, the Bozeman City Commission is commemorating National Equal Pay Day, per its 2015 city resolution. On that same day, the Commission is proposing a new resolution, No. 5384, to advance the human rights of the diversity of women, girls and those most underrepresented, a Bozeman City for CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women).
CEDAW was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1979 and protects women and girls from violence; safeguards the legal status of women regarding health, education and economic inequality; and addresses the influence of cultural factors on gender relations. The United States is the only established democracy that has yet to ratify CEDAW and that’s why 100-plus U.S. Cities have adopted or have in progress ordinances or resolutions that act to identify and redress disparities against women, girls, those at risk. The goal of Resolution 5384 is to institutionalize the CEDAW women’s human rights framework at the local level, thereby achieving guarantees to advance women’s and girls’ health, safety and economic security.
Our Bozeman Cities for CEDAW Task Force concluded the adoption of this resolution will allow for economic security of women and families to be measurably improved. Women’s work is continually undervalued, and it is essential that we address the need for pay equity, comparable worth, paid family and sick leave, and safety and justice in the workplace. For young women, we need programs such as expanded Title IX support to identify and eliminate bias and inequities throughout our educational programs and activities, school safety programs to prevent and address all forms of violence, as well mental health support.
The implementation of the human rights principles and framework of CEDAW can make a tangible difference in the lives of women, girls and those most marginalized through providing real, legal protections that are desperately needed. Establishing a Bozeman City for CEDAW Resolution, enabling the collection of more local inclusive data followed by Action Plans, is more important than ever. Especially given the multiple impacts on women and girls from the most under-represented communities laid bare from the COVID Health Pandemic and economic crisis. We need to look at these issues through a lens of intersectionality that includes our race, ethnicity, age, ability, economic status and other identities and in order to actively support marginalized groups of women. Through the Bozeman City for CEDAW Resolution 5384, the fight for gender and all equity will be advanced.
The Bozeman Task Force calls on members of our community to stand with the 2,000-plus residents who signed our petition, and the 50-plus organizations and diverse leaders who endorsed the resolution to create greater inclusion, equity, and fairness for all. You can help us by:
1) Making public comments for CEDAW Resolution 5384 in writing to our city commissioners in advance (agenda@bozeman.net) or in person/virtually during the April 5 meeting;
2) Writing letters to the Editor;
3) Sharing information with others who care. Our Facebook page has updated information here: www.facebook.com/bozemanforcedaw
Together the citizens of Bozeman can make Bozeman a safer, welcoming and more just community.