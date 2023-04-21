Let the news come to you

As we get closer to the end of the 68th legislative session, one thing has become clear: With a supermajority, the way Republicans have run things is no way to run a legislative session.

This session has seen a historic number of bills. Republicans have slammed committee meetings with more bills than what any legislator can reasonably or responsibly consider. They’ve scheduled hearings for bills with virtually no public notice, restricting the right of Montanans to engage in government decision-making. Too often this session, Republicans tabled Democratic bills with no debate, meaning that we never even discussed the merit of certain bills before they were killed.

Any time the rules have inconvenienced Republicans, they’d just waive them. We saw that last week when House Republicans voted to suspend the rules regarding the deadline to introduce new bills. They did that to protect the monopoly NorthWestern Energy from a recent court decision, rushing to introduce and pass a bill that prohibits the Department of Environmental Quality from considering the impact of pollution and greenhouse gasses when issuing a permit.

Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell is a Democrat from Helena.

