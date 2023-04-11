Let the news come to you

When I was knocking on doors this last election year, something stuck out to me. Every few doors, I would come across a house that was sitting empty, clearly marked as a short-term rental. A few doors down from there, I’d have someone tell me that their friends were forced to move, unable to find an affordable place to live. This striking contrast between empty houses and Bozeman locals unable to find a place to live was startling.

Senate Bill 517, a bill I introduced to the Legislature, would have implemented a graduated fee on short-term rentals, using the revenue created for grants to purchase and renovate existing buildings for housing.

The bill, however, was shot down by Republicans. Meanwhile, Republicans have focused on giving permanent tax breaks to the wealthy, only giving homeowners a one-time property tax break, and attacking the freedom of Montanans to be who they are and love who they love. Those shameful priorities have left renters out of the mix entirely.

Sen. Denise Hayman is a Democrat from Bozeman.