“If the government would just get out of the way and free the power of the competitive market, we would have a much better economy.” It’s good political rhetoric. The current Republican administration and their pals in the Republican legislature are repeating it over and over as a part of Gov. Gianforte’s “Red Tape Reduction Initiative.” The problem is what Republicans get when they push to eliminate regulations is often not what anybody wants.

The last time we heard this kind of rhetoric was during the 1997 Legislature and passage of the bill that deregulated the Montana Power Company. The result was the bankruptcy of the state’s largest utility and years of chaos and steadily increasing power rates in Montana. The dams on Montana rivers were sold, the natural gas reserves, which had been dedicated to Montana citizens, were sold, and businesses were closed across the state. Our power rates went from some of the lowest in the country to the highest in the Pacific Northwest. It was the biggest economic disaster in the history of Montana.

The effort to deregulate was driven by the greed of the Montana Power Company combined with ideological blinders worn by the Racicot Administration and the Republican Legislature. No one in the rooms at the Capitol had any idea what the bill to deregulate Montana Power would do. They voted for it because it was presented as promoting competition and, therefore, would lead to lower prices. For the politicians involved it was as simple as, free markets are good and regulation is bad. We are still paying for their simplistic view of how the world (and the economy) work.

Ken Toole is on the board of Big Sky 55+, a non-profit group organizing Montana seniors. He is the former vice-chairman of the Public Service Commission and former chairman of the Energy and Telecommunications Committee in the Montana Senate.