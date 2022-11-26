A little over two weeks ago, our country went to the polls to make our voices heard and elect school superintendents, county commissioners, senators, governors and more. Voting isn’t sexy. Your reward for waiting sometimes hours in cold, heat, sun, rain, wind, or snow is a sticker. But as a dear friend of mine texted from hour three of a wait at the Gallatin County building to ensure her voice was heard at the polls said, “I’ll wait, because we must.” The “we” she was referring to was women.
At the Mountain Mamas, our mission is to protect our air, water, climate, and public lands for the next generation. We do that by making sure women’s voices are heard, and that we are seated at the table where decisions are being made. So, we wait, we rage, we stay optimistic, and we win. In the words of the great Ted Lasso, “If God would have wanted games (or elections!) to end in a tie, she wouldn’t have invented numbers.”
This January, 27% of the 118th Congress will be seated with women. Female representation held steady during this midterm election and has consistently — albeit slowly —been growing since the 100th session of Congress which began in 1987. Additionally, a historic number of women will be sworn in as governors next year, 25% (or 12 states) to be exact. Here in Montana, while we still haven’t sent a female to Congress since Jeanette Rankin, we did elect our first transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature for 2023.
As the saying goes, representation matters. I, for one, am done with old, white, men making decisions about my daughter’s health care, about my neighbor’s maternity leave, about our entire state’s right to raise our families in our wild, shared, backyard of public lands with clean air to breathe and clean water to drink. I’m done being one of the few women in the room with our elected officials. I’m done debating about every human being’s right to enjoy the freedoms the old, white, men enjoy. I’m done having anxiety attacks every time our local schools have a lockdown.
However, leading with our rage about mass shootings, loss of access to our favorite family swimming hole to new, out-of-state millionaire landowners, or potential loss of our privacy to conduct health care in any way we see fit isn’t a solution. Rage and anger have been front and center of the world’s stage, and it’s clear it’s not getting us anywhere. Instead, I choose kindness, gratitude, and persistence.
So every chance I get, I’m going to vote. And I’m going to keep smiling at strangers in the grocery store line. I’m going to keep letting cars in front of me at school pick up. I’m going to pay for a quarter-pounder with cheese for the car behind me in the drive through line. And I’m going to assume “Let’s go Brandon” is a legitimate cheer for Brandon Brown, as he’s a talented Nascar driver and certainly deserves a sponsor for the 2023 season.
This Thanksgiving weekend, we hope you remember that gratitude makes optimism sustainable. And in the face of optimism, fear disappears.
