Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A little over two weeks ago, our country went to the polls to make our voices heard and elect school superintendents, county commissioners, senators, governors and more. Voting isn’t sexy. Your reward for waiting sometimes hours in cold, heat, sun, rain, wind, or snow is a sticker. But as a dear friend of mine texted from hour three of a wait at the Gallatin County building to ensure her voice was heard at the polls said, “I’ll wait, because we must.” The “we” she was referring to was women.

At the Mountain Mamas, our mission is to protect our air, water, climate, and public lands for the next generation. We do that by making sure women’s voices are heard, and that we are seated at the table where decisions are being made. So, we wait, we rage, we stay optimistic, and we win. In the words of the great Ted Lasso, “If God would have wanted games (or elections!) to end in a tie, she wouldn’t have invented numbers.”

This January, 27% of the 118th Congress will be seated with women. Female representation held steady during this midterm election and has consistently — albeit slowly —been growing since the 100th session of Congress which began in 1987. Additionally, a historic number of women will be sworn in as governors next year, 25% (or 12 states) to be exact. Here in Montana, while we still haven’t sent a female to Congress since Jeanette Rankin, we did elect our first transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature for 2023.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas and lives in Bozeman with her husband and three daughters.

Tags

Recommended for you