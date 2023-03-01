Let the news come to you

In response to a housing shortage ripping across Montana, state legislators for the 2023 session have introduced dozens of bills to tackle the issue from a variety of angles. House Bill 430 sponsored by Rep. Jane Gillette, the “Rent Local” bill, is an innovative approach to reclaiming rental inventory for Montanans serving their communities.

Inspired by a program created by Big Sky Community Housing Trust in 2021, Rep. Gillette’s Rent Local bill provides communities with a valuable tool to incentivize property owners to rent long-term to local employees, as opposed to placing their property in the short-term rental market. The incentive to owners to “Rent Local” will come via property tax rebates, funded by an additional 0.25% lodging tax levied on the short-term rental properties within the community.

Every community has an ideal balance in its rental housing stock between long-term rentals available to residents and short-term vacation rentals, which are an important part of Montana’s economy. However, in recent years, the increase in vacation rentals and their ability to financially outperform long-term rentals has skewed the housing balance in Big Sky and across Montana.

Becky Brockie is the program and communications director for Big Sky Community Housing Trust, a Montana nonprofit working to create homes for residents.

