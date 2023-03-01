In response to a housing shortage ripping across Montana, state legislators for the 2023 session have introduced dozens of bills to tackle the issue from a variety of angles. House Bill 430 sponsored by Rep. Jane Gillette, the “Rent Local” bill, is an innovative approach to reclaiming rental inventory for Montanans serving their communities.
Inspired by a program created by Big Sky Community Housing Trust in 2021, Rep. Gillette’s Rent Local bill provides communities with a valuable tool to incentivize property owners to rent long-term to local employees, as opposed to placing their property in the short-term rental market. The incentive to owners to “Rent Local” will come via property tax rebates, funded by an additional 0.25% lodging tax levied on the short-term rental properties within the community.
Every community has an ideal balance in its rental housing stock between long-term rentals available to residents and short-term vacation rentals, which are an important part of Montana’s economy. However, in recent years, the increase in vacation rentals and their ability to financially outperform long-term rentals has skewed the housing balance in Big Sky and across Montana.
Prior to the success of companies like Airbnb and Vrbo, most vacation rental owners hired private property managers to operate their rentals. In a community like Big Sky, for example, only a few dozen self-managed vacation rentals existed in 2014 according to data collection sites like AirDNA.co. By 2018, the popularity and ease of renting out a private home through online platforms increased the number of vacation rentals to nearly 1,000, consuming 25% of Big Sky’s residential housing stock.
Not only has the increase of vacation rentals eliminated homes once available to residents, but it also contributes to rising costs in rental rates for locals. Since vacation rentals command a much higher rate, and with drastically rising property values, property owners who do choose to rent within the community need a competitive rental rate that is often greater than many Montanans can afford. Hardworking families feel the effects of this housing loss most, but every business attempting to hire also suffers the impacts because when there is nowhere to live, there is no one to work.
Long-term solutions to the housing woes experienced by Montana communities are slow, complex, and expensive. The Rent Local bill puts communities in the driver’s seat with an immediate tool to address the loss of their long-term rental housing to the vacation rental industry while working to develop more permanent housing assets. Communities not needing the program can choose to not implement it, but for those that do, the Rent Local bill provides them with the freedom to set their programs’ parameters and spend the enabled funding within the community.
Montana communities depend on both a robust selection of rental housing for their resident workforce and the economic driver afforded by short-term rental vacation properties. The Rent Local bill promotes healthy coexistence of these two interests and is crucial in helping Montana achieve a healthy balance of residents.
