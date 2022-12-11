Cruzado mug
Cruzado mug

Waded Cruzado, president of Montana State University

What to say at the conclusion of one of our most extraordinary years at Montana State University? As 2022 comes to an end and we prepare to celebrate our 130th anniversary next Feb. 16, there is an abundance of joy and pride among the Bobcat family. And with plenty of good reasons.

This fall, we welcomed the second largest incoming class in MSU history at 3,752 new students for a total enrollment of 16,688. We celebrated 50 years of the WWAMI Medical Education Program, which allows Montana students to earn MD degrees in collaboration with the No. 1 ranked family medicine program in the nation at University of Washington. Since WWAMI’s inception half a century ago, more than 1,000 students from Montana have enrolled, and more than 350 WWAMI graduates serve as physicians across the state.

As Montana’s premier university, this fall we announced a milestone in our research enterprise: For the first time at MSU, annual research expenditures from external grants and contracts topped $200 million, the fourth straight year we have set an all-time high. These are dollars that our faculty, students and staff compete for with the best universities in order to advance new knowledge and discoveries.

Waded Cruzado is the president of Montana State University.