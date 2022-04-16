Bozeman’s students, parents, and families put their trust in our public schools. It is up to our members in the Bozeman Education Association (BEA) to ensure that trust is honored by cultivating the very best learning environments for our students every day.
As educators, we put students first.
We’re fortunate to have a school board that values our student-first mission, provides good faith oversight of our work, and respects our knowledge of best education practices.
Two seats on the Bozeman school board are up for election this spring. Candidates for our school board have historically been driven by a desire to objectively and responsibly oversee a learning environment accessible to all students, parents, and families.
That’s what we looked for as we initiated conversations with the candidates running in this spring’s election.
Today, after serious and thoughtful consideration, we’re proud to announce BEA’s endorsements of Tanya Reinhardt and Lauren Dee.
As an experienced board member, Tanya Reinhardt has supported our efforts to exemplify the Montana values of hard work, integrity, and common sense. Additionally, Tanya is well-versed in consensus building, understands the demands of teaching, and supports public education. Tanya will continue to be a conduit for our community’s educational involvement.
Lauren Dee is a former educator and mom of three young students. An involved parent at Hawthorne, Lauren has a proven ability to bring together students, parents, and educators to maintain our schools’ excellence. We admire her apolitical approach to problem-solving and her appreciation and past participation in the consensus process.
As school board members, you can trust that Tanya Reinhardt and Lauren Dee will work hard for Bozeman Public Schools. Please consider voting for Tanya Reinhardt and Lauren Dee when you receive your mail ballot in mid-April. Return your ballot by Tuesday, May 3 to keep our schools moving forward.
