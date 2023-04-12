Let the news come to you

Montana has nearly 60,000 regulatory restrictions on the books, many of them written decades ago before apps and smartphones that are ill-equipped to serve the public in the 21st century. Insurance in particular is one of the most regulated industries in the state, making it extremely difficult for businesses to be innovative to serve the unique needs of Montana customers.

Thankfully, lawmakers have proposed creating a regulatory sandbox for property casualty insurers in Montana, providing targeted red tape relief to promote innovation, drive down costs and make it easier to do business.

Regulatory sandboxes create a mechanism for identifying unnecessary regulations and fast-tracking innovative products and services to the market. Sandboxes work by temporarily waiving the red tape standing in the way of good ideas, allowing businesses to test ideas free from burdensome regulation while still undergoing oversight to protect consumer safety. Six other states have already established insurance sandboxes, with Montana poised to be next in line.

Chris Isaacs is a tech and policy analyst with the Frontier Institute, a Helena-based think tank dedicated to breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive.

