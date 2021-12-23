Guest column: Reforming visa policies can help launch STEM careers By Emiko Sano Guest columnist Dec 23, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The path that brought me to Montana began years ago, after I realized my love for biology. When I was a little girl in El Salvador, my father used to collect butterflies, and I’d marvel at their colors, sizes and shapes. Later, as a teenager in Japan, where my father is from, I immersed myself in Japanese comic books about marine life. Ten years later, I arrived in California on a student visa, eager to turn my passion into a career.I earned an undergraduate degree in cellular and molecular biology from San Diego State University, followed by a PhD in microbiology from UC Davis. In 2013, I started a postdoc at the University of Montana. I also began hiking, rock-climbing and fly fishing. Soon enough, Missoula became home.Along with my research on microbial evolution, I became a teacher. During my postdoc, I trained and mentored 12 lab personnel ranging from high school summer interns to graduate students. It was incredibly rewarding. There are far too few women in the sciences, and it’s been a privilege to demonstrate my passion and knowledge to all my students. Wherever my career takes me, I am committed to providing both mentorship and representation.But I’m also lucky. If I hadn’t received my green card through marriage, I’d likely be forced to take my talents elsewhere. That’s because outdated immigration policies make it incredibly difficult for international graduates to get jobs here. It’s not for lack of need. There are far more STEM jobs advertised in our state than there are qualified people to fill them, according to New American Economy. Meanwhile, foreign-born residents (though only 2.3% of our population) are already over-represented in STEM industries. Over 20% of our physicians and surgeons and nearly 10% of our civil engineers were born abroad. I’ve seen too many people in this country who are desperate to secure temporary work visas before their student visas run out. But these visas are in short supply: This year, employers tried to hire 300,000 international workers, for only 85,000 available visas. And those workers who do get a visa have little security. They can’t easily change jobs or start their own research firms. If they apply for permanent residency, the wait could span decades.It’s why we need Congress to reform these policies. The current budget proposal would help by reissuing 400,000 previously unused green cards to help clear the backlog. But our leaders should think beyond this: Give foreign-born scientists, doctors and engineers a real shot at permanent residency when they graduate from American universities. If given that chance, I can assure you that these professionals will help to train the next generation — inspiring American students as well as international ones.When I was growing up, I never imagined myself becoming a microbiologist in the United States, let alone Montana. But I feel grateful that I stumbled across this incredibly fascinating field and was given the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I hope that American leaders can help other women in STEM do the same, regardless of where they are born. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Dr. Emiko is a data scientist who studied cyanobacteria as a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Montana in Missoula. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Visa Job University Work Education Opportunity Worker Country Stem Policy Recommended for you More from this section Guest column: The lesson from the Russian flu pandemic of 1890 Posted: 52 minutes ago. Decision on controversial development in Bozeman delayed after hours-long meeting Posted: 2 p.m. Orloff, Shawn Posted: Dec. 22, 2021 Guest column: A critical opportunity to protect Montana's rivers Posted: Dec. 22, 2021 Guest column: Start treating Yellowstone bison the way they deserve Posted: Dec. 22, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Is the omicron variant of the coronavirus affecting your holiday plans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back