In early November, the U.S. Forest Service sponsored an updated land exchange that seeks to consolidate checkerboarded land and increase public access to thirty square miles of public lands on the eastern side of the Crazy Mountains. The exchange would also increase public land access near The Inspiration Divide Trail #8 in the Madison Range near Big Sky, Montana. The U.S. Forest Service has brought this proposal into the required 45-day comment period.

Specifically, on the Big Sky aspect of the exchange where we have focused our attention, the public would gain 605 acres of mid-elevation lands along Inspiration Divide Trail #8 for public use, including over the snow use, in exchange for 500 acres of steep and rocky high-elevation expert ski terrain adjacent to the Yellowstone Club. Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service is going to enhance Trail #8 to be more passable for winter and summer use by doing a small reroute in a traditionally technical location.

While we appreciated that numerous Montana stakeholders, along with the U.S. Forest Service, worked together to improve access to public land and increase recreational opportunities, we initially had concerns about how the exchange would affect snowmobile recreation near Buck Ridge on the land the public would trade. In particular, the land around Trail 468 that provides access to the back side of Eglise Peak and into the Third Yellow Mule Drainage would be part of the current exchange property.

