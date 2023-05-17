Let the news come to you

As we survey the landscape of our democracy after Montana’s 68th legislative session, two things are clear: extremists are running the show, and a few corporations dictate their marching orders. Bill after dangerous bill passed through both legislative chambers despite Montanans lining up by the dozens to testify against them and only a few paid lobbyists speaking in support. This is a wakeup call. Extremist politicians are treating “We the People” as irrelevant distractions and, sometimes, even with disdain. We must restore our democracy and reassert the freedoms that allow us to shape the future of our communities.

Meeting our challenges depends on respectful listening and finding common ground. Politicians who deny the voices of the majority, all the while passing laws that raid our pocketbooks, pollute our communities, and dismantle our rights, are corroding democracy. Falling in line after our voices have been ignored won’t happen; rigid obedience isn’t in our DNA. As responsible Montanans begin to repair this damage, it’s important to take stock of what just happened. Here are just a few disturbing examples.

SB 228, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small (R-Busby), outlaws local governments from making community-based energy decisions. The bill bans municipalities from creating protections against the use of petroleum-derived fuels including the tools, transportation, or equipment involved. This “Big Brother knows best” authoritarianism perfectly serves Montana’s two monopoly energy corporations, but not us. Communities could be forced to live with dangerous industrial infrastructure next to parks, schools, and homes.

Joanie Kresich is a Livingston resident and the Board Chair of Northern Plains Resource Council, a conservation and family agriculture group.