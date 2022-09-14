Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Ryan Zinke just announced that his first act in Congress would be a law he is calling the “FEAR Act,” which he claims reforms the government bureaucracy. But this ill-conceived proposal is half-baked and threatens the livelihoods of our fellow Montanans who work to prevent and fight forest fires, keep planes from crashing into each other, maintain our national parks and federal public lands, assure workplace and product safety, assist farmers and ranchers, thin forests around our homes, advise small business, protect fish and game, provide services to tribes, and deliver the mail. That’s bad for everyone whose careers have been built around doing that work, and bad for all of us who rely on these vital public services.

More than 13,000 Montanans work for the federal government. Zinke’s FEAR Act will disincentivize good people from entering public service and will fire experts whose knowledge and talents are needed.

Zinke admits that the law — as he wrote it — may mistakenly target front-line workers or interrupt essential services. But he assures us that once introduced in Congress, his bill will somehow magically be amended to protect the public and Montana’s hard-working federal workers. But we don’t need, and shouldn’t elect, a Congressman who introduces bad bills with the hope that somehow more knowledgeable members of Congress will clean them up.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Monica Tranel is a Democrat running for Congress for Montana’s newly apportioned MT01 congressional seat. She’s an attorney, a two-time Olympian, and a mother of three daughters.

Tags

Recommended for you