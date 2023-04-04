Earlier this month, the Montana House passed a bill to ban ranked choice voting (RCV), with the effort led by some of my fellow conservatives. This is a misguided idea — especially because no Montana cities have ever even tried RCV!
I have a unique perspective on RCV. From 2019 through earlier this year, I served as the elected Republican county clerk in Utah County, Utah. My county is hardly a blue or purple place; it’s a staunchly conservative area that’s home to Brigham Young University. It was also the first in the state to use ranked choice voting, and as county clerk, I administered those elections across several cities in 2019 and 2021.
Some conservatives are suspicious about any electoral reform these days, but let me assure you — as a former election administrator and former Marine — that RCV made Utah County’s elections less expensive and more efficient. And it was popular with voters, who appreciated having more voice and more choice.
Under RCV, voters get the option of ranking the entire field of candidates, instead of just picking one. If no one exceeds 50 percent in the first round, an “instant runoff” ensues. This avoids spoiler candidates and plurality winners in a crowded contest.
It also helps cash-strapped cities and counties avoid the extra cost of a two-round election, with a primary or runoff that tends to have dramatically lower turnout than a November Election Day. Utah County saved $140,000 by using a single round of RCV instead of two-round elections in eight cities in 2021; Montana cities accustomed to two-round elections might save money if they used RCV, too.
In Utah County, we heard some of the same criticisms that have come up in Montana — naysayers said RCV was too complex, too confusing, and could create issues counting the vote.
Let me assure you: None of those warnings ever materialized. Our administration of these elections was as smooth as any other. Most importantly, voters not only understood RCV intuitively, they really appreciated the way it amplified their voice.
We wanted to take all those concerns seriously, so we tested them vigorously as part of our pilot program in Utah County.
In order to make sure voters understood RCV, we brought sample ballots to an assisted living community, conducted a mock election, and watched how everyone responded. No one had voted this way before — but everyone was used to ranking things in their everyday life, so they found it simple.
After our first RCV elections in 2019, we surveyed voters to see how it went. It was a runaway: 86% reported that the ballot was “easy to use.” Another 83% said they wanted to continue using RCV — or even expand it to other elections. In 2021, 81% of Utah voters who actually used RCV said it was easy. Once again, the actual opinions from voters who have used RCV just don’t match the concerns voiced by politicians who would ban it.
Ballot design and vote-counting all went smoothly as well. RCV opponents have claimed that ballots are too complex, too slow to count, and that existing software can’t handle it. This was not our experience. Our ballot included some statewide elections that did not use RCV, and some local elections that did. Our existing software tabulated everything as easily as ever. We posted preliminary RCV results the same night that polls closed — just like we did for “choose-one” elections.
RCV worked for us in Utah, and more cities and counties nationwide are adopting it. I’d urge Montana to keep an open mind. No Montana cities even use RCV yet, and I’m not saying you have to — that’s your choice. But why take it off the table? There is no reason to ban something that we in Utah have found to be a faster, cheaper, and better way of conducting local elections.
And if you go as far as to give RCV a chance, you, like so many in Utah, might find you really like the extra freedom and power it provides.
