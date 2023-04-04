Let the news come to you

Earlier this month, the Montana House passed a bill to ban ranked choice voting (RCV), with the effort led by some of my fellow conservatives. This is a misguided idea — especially because no Montana cities have ever even tried RCV!

I have a unique perspective on RCV. From 2019 through earlier this year, I served as the elected Republican county clerk in Utah County, Utah. My county is hardly a blue or purple place; it’s a staunchly conservative area that’s home to Brigham Young University. It was also the first in the state to use ranked choice voting, and as county clerk, I administered those elections across several cities in 2019 and 2021.

Some conservatives are suspicious about any electoral reform these days, but let me assure you — as a former election administrator and former Marine — that RCV made Utah County’s elections less expensive and more efficient. And it was popular with voters, who appreciated having more voice and more choice.

Josh Daniels was the Utah County Clerk/Auditor in Utah from 2019 to 2023.

