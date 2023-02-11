Let the news come to you

As we all know too well, history repeats itself. And Montana state lawmakers are repeating their history of threatening public land access, funding for conservation programs, and our constitutional right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands.

And for the fifth legislature in a row, Montanans are preparing to unite at the Rally for Public Lands at the State Capitol to show our elected officials that we won’t tolerate ill-suited legislation that attacks our lands, waters, wildlife, and outdoor way of life we love.

Threats to Montana’s treasured constitution will be foremost in the minds of rallygoers. For over 50 years, the constitution has upheld our right to “a clean and healthful environment”, but already, legislators have proposed numerous constitutional amendments, including one specifically taking aim at the clause guaranteeing our right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands. Changing this provision isn’t just unnecessary, it’s careless, and we can’t sit idly while lawmakers jeopardize our clean and healthy environment.

Marne Hayes is the director for Business Montana’s Outdoors, an advocacy organizations representing over 250 businesses across Montana.

