As we all know too well, history repeats itself. And Montana state lawmakers are repeating their history of threatening public land access, funding for conservation programs, and our constitutional right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands.
And for the fifth legislature in a row, Montanans are preparing to unite at the Rally for Public Lands at the State Capitol to show our elected officials that we won’t tolerate ill-suited legislation that attacks our lands, waters, wildlife, and outdoor way of life we love.
Threats to Montana’s treasured constitution will be foremost in the minds of rallygoers. For over 50 years, the constitution has upheld our right to “a clean and healthful environment”, but already, legislators have proposed numerous constitutional amendments, including one specifically taking aim at the clause guaranteeing our right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands. Changing this provision isn’t just unnecessary, it’s careless, and we can’t sit idly while lawmakers jeopardize our clean and healthy environment.
In Montana, our pristine public lands are fundamental to our high-quality way of life. Our outdoors fuel our recreation passions and provide habitat for fish, fowl, and four-legged creatures. They’re the foundation of our outdoor recreation economy, which supports tens of thousands of jobs across the state, contributing $1.2 billion in total compensation and 4.5% of our state’s gross domestic product. Our access to recreation and unspoiled wildlands are important elements of the recruitment toolbox for businesses that are thriving in Montana, attracting talent and allowing entrepreneurs to build strong, innovative, and hardworking teams across industries.
We do not have high-quality public lands by accident. Montana is one of just a handful of states that guarantees the constitutional right to clean air, clean water, and healthy public lands, with the constitution requiring that “the state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations”.
This also requires that lawmakers remember their own constitutional duty to steward the health of our natural resources. Montanans elected them because of their promises to defend, uphold, and protect our constitutional rights — including to a “clean and healthful environment”. Anything to the contrary, and they should expect Montana voters to hold them accountable.
Public land supporters are paying close attention to whether or not our legislators are supporting much needed investments in habitat conservation and public access. In the face of a current $2 billion budget surplus, the Governor proposed a budget that strips nearly $30 million from Habitat Montana, the state’s landmark habitat protection and public access program.
In 2019, Montana voters approved using marijuana tax revenue to support Habitat Montana, and a recent University of Montana poll found that 82% want to keep investing this revenue in public lands that support our economy, our communities, and our outdoor way of life.
In fact, the state just recently used Habitat Montana dollars to improve access to almost 100,000 acres in the Big Snowy Mountains. Eliminating a proven and popular investment in habitat conservation and public access while the state faces a multi-billion dollar surplus flies in the face of what is best for Montana. Legislation that targets our constitution, that threaten funding or that entertain ideas of sale or transfer of public lands should not be tolerated.
At the last pre-pandemic Rally for Public Lands, over 2,000 citizens, businesses owners, and recreationists gathered to have their voices heard, letting legislators know that we were paying attention, and that we believed that our lands, waters, wildlife and outdoor way of life deserved more.
Four years later, that energy remains. Montanans have the opportunity again, and are prepared to bring their voices back to the Capitol to stand up for our constitutional rights and outdoor way of life and ensure that lawmakers are listening.
This year’s Rally for Public Lands is our chance to advocate for our right to the things that are at risk. All Montanans are invited to join us from noon-1pm on Thursday, February 23rd on the North Lawn at the Capitol in Helena, at the Rally for Public Lands. To learn more, RSVP, and find a shared ride to Helena, visit www.rallyforpubliclands.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.