Wolf and grizzly bear management planning is underway in Montana, and the Gianforte administration’s strategy for managing these species could not be more clear — our way, or the highway.

In the coming months, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) will release the Final Montana Statewide Grizzly Bear Management Plan and the Draft Montana Gray Wolf Conservation and Management Plan. Despite appearing to encourage public involvement in crafting the plans, upon closer inspection, these public participation opportunities are hollow.

Let’s take a step back. Wolf and grizzly management plan processes fall under the Montana Environmental Policy Act, or MEPA. Under MEPA, FWP must prepare detailed environmental reviews, called environmental impact statements, to analyze the efficacy and effects of the plans. Additionally, the agency must analyze alternatives to its preferred course of action. During the last wolf management planning process between 2002 and 2004, for example, FWP analyzed five alternatives.

Lizzy Pennock is the Montana-based carnivore coexistence attorney for WildEarth Guardians, a nonprofit conservation group committed to protecting and restoring the wildlife, wild places, wild rivers, and health of the American West.

